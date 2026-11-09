‘Just Wait!’ TMZ’s Harvey Levin Warns Democrats Making ‘Huge Blunder’ by Attempting to Impeach Pete Hegseth

Democrats would make “a huge blunder” by trying to impact Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth too soon, warned TMZ’sHarvey Levin Monday.

Democrats are “in the minority” right now, and that will be true until a new cohort is sworn in come January. But there’s movement to attempt to impeach Hegseth now, an effort that’s been spearheaded by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY).

“So let’s say right now, somehow they get what they need to impeach Hegseth and then convict him,” Levin posited. “That would mean a majority vote in the House, which they probably can get. They’re only a few shy. And a two-thirds vote in the Senate to convict. They need 20 Republicans to get on board. Let’s just say that happens.”

The result may not be what Democrats want, he continued:

If it does and Hegseth is booted, what’s Donald Trump going to do? Donald Trump is going to immediately appoint somebody else who will probably be Pete Hegseth 2.0. And we know that because look what he’s already done last week. He’s appointed Stephen Milleras Chief of Staff. So we know where his head is at. So if he gets somebody appointed now and tries to jam it through the Senate, the Senate right now has a Republican majority. So that person could end up getting confirmed. And then Democrats are going to have to wait until that person does something monumentally bad in order to impeach that person.

But if Democrats wait until they have a majority in the House and Senate, things might be easier.

Levin added:

They could easily, easily impeach him. Because, again, we’re talking 55 days, waiting that long, 55 days, less than two months. And they impeach him. And then in the Senate, they may have 55 or 56 Democrats, which means they’d only need 11 or 12 Republicans to get on board to convict Pete Hegseth and throw him out of the Department of War.

Should the president attempt to “appoint Hegseth 2.0,” then “the Senate has the votes not to confirm that person,” Levin added. “And Trump is going to have to either get more reasonable and bring somebody in who is not as bad, or we’re not going to have a Secretary of War.”

Watch the above via TMZ.

The post ‘Just Wait!’ TMZ’s Harvey Levin Warns Democrats Making ‘Huge Blunder’ by Attempting to Impeach Pete Hegseth first appeared on Mediaite.