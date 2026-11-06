Tim Pool Warns On Fox News Plenty of Young White Men ‘Want to Burn the Republican Party Down’

Right-wing influencer Tim Pool warned Fox News host JesseWatters that Republicans may have permanently alienated a generation of young white men, many of whom now “want to burn the Republican Party down.”

Pool appeared on Thursday’s edition of Jesse Watters Primetime, two days after Democrats delivered a crushing midterm defeat to Republicans. While Democrats had been favored to retake the House, their Senate victory represented a particularly devastating blow to the GOP.

Watters, who described the election results as a “severe spanking” on Wednesday, pointed to the dramatic shift among younger voters.

“The younger generation,” Watters began. “You saw the numbers. Under 30 swung like 32 points left, which is insane, and this younger generation, it’s like as big as the baby boomers. You can’t just forget about ’em. How do Republicans — I can’t even believe I’m saying this — win back young men?”

“I’m not sure they do, and it’s worse than people realize,” Pool responded. “18- to 29-year-old young white men with no college degrees swung 40 points to the Democrats, and I don’t think it’s all because they’re socialists. I think it’s because many of them want to burn the Republican Party down.”

He continued, arguing that young voters disillusioned with Republicans feel that “largely, ‘You know what, you do not support America. You are basically just Democrats, as it is.'”

“Politics is not this world where every two to four years we try to convince this guy to switch from Democrat to Republican,” Pool said. “The young generation built these views over the past decade, when they were ten years old, when they were 14, 15, 16.”

“A first-time voter was 12 in 2020 during Covid,” he added. “They’re bringing views into the fray that we have not seen before, and their views aren’t changing with the argument. Their views already exist.”

Pool’s grim assessment followed Watters’ own extraordinary post-election diagnosis of the Republican Party’s electoral troubles.

“The coalition’s totally collapsed. I mean, you lost whites?! Whites! You can’t do that if you’re a Republican,” Watters exclaimed Wednesday. “Men! Hispanics — big time! And so it’s gonna take a while to put the coalition back together, because it was in the heartland.”

Watch above on Fox News.

The post Tim Pool Warns On Fox News Plenty of Young White Men ‘Want to Burn the Republican Party Down’ first appeared on Mediaite.