Boebert’s Campaign Says It’s Investigating ‘Unusual Voting Patterns’ As MAGA Firebrand Trails Dem Opponent

Embattled Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-CO) reelection campaign released a statement on Thursday night saying they are investigating “unusual voting patterns” as the Colorado Republican continues to trail her Democratic Party opponent in the razor-thin race.

Boebert, no stranger to controversy, narrowly won reelection in 2022 by just some 551 votes. She then switched districts to a more conservative one in 2024 and 2026, where she is now trailing opponent Eileen Laubacher by just 0.77% with over 95% of the vote counted.

Scott Gessler, attorney for Boebert’s campaign, said in a statement, “A significant number of votes remain outstanding in the race. We are fighting for every vote and will continue to ensure every legal vote is counted. Since election night, ballot returns have been trending in Congresswoman Boebert’s direction, consistently lowering the margin under one percentage point.”

“We are investigating some very unusual voting patterns and expect this election to head to a recount, one way or another,” Gessler continued, adding:

Every legal vote must be counted accurately, fully, and transparently. We will continue to investigate throughout the process to protect the integrity of this election and ensure Coloradans can have complete confidence in the results.

Local Colorado news anchor Kyle Clark noted that Boebert’s campaign says they “expect this election to head to a recount, one way or another.” Clark added some key context as well: “Laubacher’s current lead of 2,927 is well outside the automatic recount threshold of 921 votes. A campaign can pay for a recount outside that margin.”

Boebert spoke to Clark on Wednesday and said she will be able to move on if voted out of office: “This doesn’t define me. I’m a mom. I’m a granny, and I’m a believer. We’re going to continue moving faith to faith, glory to glory.”

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