Fox’s Jesse Watters Hits Panic Button, Says GOP May Never Win White House Again If Texas Stays Blue

Fox News host Jesse Watters warned his viewers on Thursday night that if Texas stays blue, “a Republican will never sniff the White House ever again.”

Watters has been one of the louder voices on the right sounding the alarm about the 2026 midterm results and called for a GOP autopsy on his show to make sure the same mistakes are not repeated.

“We had a two-year window to dismantle the Democrat Party, shut down their illegal fundraising, whack Antifa, and put Tish James, Comey, Fannie, and her little lover boy behind bars, separate cells for those two. You think the left’s gonna take it easy on MAGA?” Watters fumed during a lengthy monologue.

“They want it extinguished. They’re already talking about abolishing the Electoral College, impeaching the president, and executing Elon Musk. Democrat governors now control a majority of states where most of the population lives,’ Watters said, adding:

They seize Texas and are on pace for the biggest midterm landslide since Watergate. Now, if Texas stays blue, a Republican will never sniff the White House ever again.

Watters then played a clip from the incoming Democratic Party leader of the Texas state House, which the party flipped, and added, “They’re talking about uniting the minority races against whites. Texas Democrat politicians are declaring a political race war. And they could win, because Republicans nearly lost the white vote Tuesday.”

“I mean, Democrats haven’t won the white vote since 1964, Johnson-Goldwater. Let this sink in. Democrats are on the cusp of winning a majority of whites, Blacks, and Hispanics. Open borders is suicide. The Democrats are about to win a Senate seat in Mississippi. Black guy. That’s like Republicans winning Hawaii. And it’s not like the country just became liberal. The country just kind of became single.”

Watters later shared part of his segment on social media and added, “Republicans need an AUTOPSY REPORT after the MIDTERMS. The Trump coalition SHATTERED… and the GOP almost LOST WHITE VOTERS. YIKES! If Texas goes BLUE FOREVER, the GOP MAY NEVER WIN AGAIN.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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