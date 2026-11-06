Trump Blames Voters For Stock Market Rout, Day After Taking Credit For Bounce

President Donald Trump told the American people on Thursday night that they only have themselves to blame for the stock market rout earlier in the day.

The Nasdaq 100 index was on track to lose a staggering $1.8 trillion in market value as AI and semiconductor stocks continued to plummet amid fears that Democrats would implement regulations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 3.44%, while the S&P 500 fell 4.36% and the Nasdaq closed down 5.52% on Thursday, erasing Wednesday’s post-election bounce, which he took credit for.

Trump took a victory lap of sorts as investors reeled. He wrote on Truth Social, “The Stock Market crashed today because the Dumocrats had a big Tuesday — So sad to see, you only have yourselves to blame! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Trump also posted, “The Stock Market suffered one of the Worst Days in History based on the results of the Election. Such a sad thing to watch! It took so much work to get us to a level that no one has ever seen before, and then this. Your 401(k)s have, therefore, dropped. Remember, it wasn’t Republicans, it was Dumocrats. Do not fear, however, we will soon, one way or the other, be BIGGER AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump has long boasted of stock market highs during his time in office. On Wednesday, after voters gave Democrats both chambers of Congress, Trump wrote, “Stock Market just hit another Record High — 91 Days in just a short period of time — Less than two years. Your 401(k)s are through the roof. Record Setting All! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

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