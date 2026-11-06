‘I’m on a Roll!’ Bernie Sanders Stopped, Brought Back Down to Earth By MS NOW Host During Medicare For All Rant

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was interrupted by MS NOW host Chris Hayes while delivering an impassioned pitch for Medicare for All, quipping that he had been preparing to outline ten different policy proposals.

Sanders joined Thursday’s edition of All In to discuss Democrats’ forceful midterm victories, which saw the party seize control of both the House and Senate.

The senator, who endorsed and campaigned alongside plenty of victorious Democratic candidates, argued that the results showed “it is time that we stood up to the billionaire class and delivered for working families.”

Hayes noted that Democrats like James Talarico, who beatKen Paxton in Texas, Abdul El-Sayed, who beatMike Rogers in Michigan, and TroyJackson, who beat Sen. SusanCollins in Maine, had delivered similar messages before asking what Democrats could accomplish without controlling the White House.

“All right! That’s the question, Chris,” Sanders enthusiastically responded. “You got it! A lot of people are good on rhetoric. Let’s get to the facts.”

“The United States today is spending twice as much per capita on healthcare as the people of any other country, and yet we’re the only major country on Earth not to guarantee healthcare to all people,” Sanders declared. “That absurdity has got to end. Healthcare is a human right. We need Medicare for All, which is now supported by over 60% of Americans, probably 80%, 90% of Democrats. Number two: We have more income—”

“Can I stop you there, though?” Hayes interjected. “Let me just stop you there because—”

“I’m on a roll, Chris!” Sanders protested. “I was gonna go through ten points, but all right.”

“I’m sorry!” Hayes replied before acknowledging growing support for Medicare for All, pointing out that El-Sayed had faced numerous attacklines during his successful Senate campaign, but apparently not over his support for the proposal.

“But, I think you and I would agree, the odds of Donald Trump signing that into law — pretty small,” Hayes said.

“Hold it, hold it, hold it!” Sanders shot back, arguing that while Trump has the constitutional authority to veto legislation, Democrats have the right to “pass the damn thing.”

“Donald Trump may be a bit crazy, but he’s not stupid, and he is a good politician,” Sanders said, insisting he was “not absolutely certain” the president would refuse to sign Medicare for All into law.

Watch above on MS NOW.

The post ‘I’m on a Roll!’ Bernie Sanders Stopped, Brought Back Down to Earth By MS NOW Host During Medicare For All Rant first appeared on Mediaite.