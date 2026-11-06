Bannon Calls Trump’s Iran War a ‘Catastrophic Defeat’: ‘Who’s Accountable For That?’

Former Trump advisor turned MAGA podcaster, Steve Bannon, called President Donald Trump’s latest moves in the war in Iran a “catastrophic defeat” and questioned whether or not Pete Hegseth is the right person to continue leading the fight.

Bannon spoke with Mark Lucas, the president of Veteran Action, on his WarRoom show Thursday and declared the war in Iran “is like 1965” – referring to the Vietnam War.

“You just, we’d lost a kinetic war. We’ve not won– we went into a regime change war, the second was a regime change war. Pete’s got to go back to look at the briefings from the Pentagon. They’re not exactly on point. Do you disagree with that?” Bannon said, adding:

I mean, I got the fact is a great job with the push-ups in the, in the warrior thing and getting recruitment up and having a more esprit de corps and motivational, but… We’re talking about a, we’re talking about a kinetic war. We’re talking about actually going to a war against the Persians, and here we are a long way from victory. Who’s accountable for that? Is the commander in chief, or is that, uh… Is that the, uh… The head of the Department of War, or is the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff?

“Oh, I absolutely understand that. I live in the state of Iowa. We had historic losses that were driven by the war in Iran, but I don’t want people to lose sight of how lost our military was before Pete Hegseth,” Lucas replied, adding:

They tried to force an unlawful COVID-19 vaccine on me that I had to reject. They were filtering people out of the military. We’re losing good officers, good enlisted. Our military was woke, and it was lost. So that’s definitely a part of this strategy that they want–

“But hang on, hang on. I got that, and Pete should be rewarded for that. General McClellan, you know, highly unlikely that we would be the United States of the 19th century and leading into the 20th century if General McClellan had not organized the Army of the Potomac in the incredible way he organized the Army of the Potomac,” Bannon replied, adding:

And he was relieved for cause because he couldn’t deliver victories in the field. He just, he just, they didn’t, he wasn’t winning, and eventually went to a couple more guys, and Grant came in with Sherman and had the plan of, “We’re gonna burn the South to the ground. We don’t care how many people lose, because it’s going to take what it’s going to.” Right now we’re in a very untenable situation. So he’s like McClellan, to a degree. He’s done a fantastic job of recruitment. He’s done a fantastic job of esprit de corps? If you talk to officers and other people over there, uh… There’s clearly much more motivation. But, at some point the box got to stop about this war. We just had a catastrophic defeat militarily that goes back to the war, decisions around the war: who made the decisions, where the information came from, what did the Israelis have to say. In this one, call for a president’s commission now, so we get all that on the table. We can stop– because right now it’s very fuzzy. We can have fuzzy, we have to have amazing clarity. Okay, amazing clarity. And it took Lincoln a long time, because he understood what McClellan had done to actually organize an instrument that could succeed in the field, but that he individually could not be the guy that used that instrument to destroy the enemy. Is that Pete Hegseth in the exact same situation?

Watch the clip above.

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