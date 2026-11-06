Jake Tapper Asks Texas Gov-Elect About Elon Musk and AI’s Future in Her State Amid Stock Market Rout

Texas Democratic Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa told CNN’s Jake Tapper that she is willing to work with Elon Musk and his companies, but warned that they would no longer be allowed to take advantage of Texans.

Hinojosa’s comments came after her stunning victory over Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday, part of a Democratic wave that also saw JamesTalaricodefeatKen Paxton in the state’s Senate race. Musk spent $458 million supporting Republicans, including substantial spending to help Paxton defeat Talarico.

During the new governor-elect’s Thursday appearance on The Lead, Tapper noted that much of Musk’s investment in Texas involved his ambitions for artificial intelligence, an industry now reeling after Democrats’ sweeping election victories.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 3.44% on Thursday, while the S&P 500 fell 4.36% and the Nasdaq dropped 5.52%. All three indexes recorded their worst days since April 2025, erasing Wednesday’s post-election gains.

“Your victory, in particular, is one that we’re told AI investors are worried about, given your promises of a temporary data center moratorium,” Tapper said.

He cited CNN voter polling in her race showing 75% of Texans opposed data centers in their communities, compared with just 25% who supported them, before asking how Hinojosa would balance those concerns against the economic consequences of her policies.

“We have always been a pro-business state in Texas, but what changes now with me as governor is it has to be a partnership that benefits Texans,” Hinojosa responded, arguing that rural communities had been left vulnerable by a lack of protections governing data center development.

“We need to stop what we are doing with data centers until we have those protections,” she said, adding that economic growth and protections for Texans were “not mutually exclusive.”

“It is not that I hate data centers — I hate the way they are taking advantage of Texas, and that stops when I’m governor,” she declared.

Tapper then raised Hinojosa’s opposition to selling Boca Chica State Park land to Musk’s SpaceX, asking whether the billionaire might relocate his Texas operations.

“Selling our beach to Elon Musk is just something that’s almost unimaginable. It’s unacceptable,” Hinojosa said.

“We can have a strong working relationship with Elon Musk and his companies, but it has to be on our terms. It cannot be just running over the people of Texas.”

Watch the above on CNN.

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