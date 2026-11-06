Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) went viral this week after he pulled no punches wrecking his former 2024 GOP presidential primary rival Vivek Ramaswamy, who lost his bid for Ohio governor on Tuesday night.

“Ohio governor. I mean, how bad did they beat Vivek, like a drum? Now, part of that was Vivek, quite frankly,” DeSantis told Sage Steele on her podcast. DeSantis, along with several of his other GOP primary contenders, traded heated barbs with Ramaswamy during debate and throughout the primary.

“I don’t know why they would have pushed him to be the candidate there,” DeSantis continued, adding:

Ohio, my mom’s from Youngstown. Ohio is a working-class state, very blue-collar. You know, Vivek, he’s like a tech guy, did this Alzheimer’s drug, and he wants to bring in foreign workers on visas. That is not the type of person that’s gonna sell. And I know he shot himself in the foot. I know he did a lot of other stuff to make it a real landslide against him. But even with that, it’s like, you know, you gotta meet the voters where they are on some of this stuff. I think we would have done better in Ohio had we had a candidate that was more representative or more in tune with the interest of kind of these blue-collar people that make the backbone of Ohio.

Many of DeSantis’s fellow conservatives shared the clip and praised him for taking down Ramaswamy in such a fashion.

“Please give as many interviews as possible right now Governor DeSantis. Inject all of this straight into my veins,” wrote Meghan McCain, sharing the clip.

“Keep rolling my friend,” added Republican Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX).

Below are some more reactions:

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The post ‘Has to Feel Good’: Ron DeSantis Praised For Nuking Vivek Ramaswamy In Fiery Rant first appeared on Mediaite.