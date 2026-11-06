Trump White House Reportedly Notifies Conservative Groups It’s ‘Monitoring’ Their Public Statements After GOP Bloodbath

President Donald Trump’s White House reportedly informed thousands of conservative organizations that it is keeping tabs on their public remarks as some Republicans start to turn on the president following Tuesday’s disastrous midterm elections.

According to a Thursday report from The Wall Street Journal, the White House Office of Public Liaison sent a memo to more than 3,000 conservative groups just two days after Democrats delivered a crushing defeat to Republicans, seizing control of both the House and Senate.

The memo touted Trump’s achievements and promised to defend his agenda against the incoming Democratic majorities. But it ended with a pointed message, highlighted in yellow, about how closely the administration was following its allies.

“As always, we are monitoring statements, press releases, and media engagements from your organizations,” the memo read.

Two leaders of major conservative organizations verified that they had indeed received the message, according to the Journal.

A White House spokeswoman denied that the language was intended as a threat, insisting the administration was simply seeking to rally its supporters. She also maintained that similar wording had appeared in previous communications.

However, earlier emails reviewed by the Journal found that the administration had previously solicited public displays of support from conservative organizations without explicitly telling them their public statements were being monitored.

Trump’s Iran war has taken plenty of blame for the midterm loss, with Vice President JD Vanceposting on social media Wednesday, “The reason we lost is the war.” Trump’s own son, Donald Trump Jr., publicly approved of the message.

And conservative influencers unleashed their own furious reactions as Tuesday night’s results rolled in. The Daily Wire’sMatt Walsh took to X to write, “The Iran War is the greatest political blunder in the last two decades at least. A catastrophically stupid decision. An unforgivable betrayal of America First principles,” while conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec chimed in, “Great work, neocons.”

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