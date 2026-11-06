Dana Perino, co-host of Fox News’s top-rated show The Five, offered her take on the future of the Republican Party on Thursday and made clear that President Donald Trump’s political movement is likely at an end.

During a conversation about Vice President JD Vance’s lengthy social media post blaming the war in Iran for the GOP’s midterm wipeout, co-host Greg Gutfeld turned to Perino for her take.

“I would say no political movement lasts forever. And President Trump’s was longer because of the interruption in his two terms, right? Because of the Biden thing. So it’s a much longer time,” Perino began.

“Worst halftime show ever,” Gutfeld joked.

“Well, and very consequentially so. I believe that the party, and I think the country, is looking forward to and needs to have a full-throated debate in the primary,” Perino continued, adding:

So let’s see it. I don’t know how many people will run on the Republican side. I don’t think that JD will have that lane to himself, obviously, if the last 24 hours are any indication. We haven’t mentioned Ted Cruz. He was out there immediately as well, and he’s been doing a podcast the last two years. It’s like in the top 20, which is high in terms of how many are listening. So he was never going to have that lane to himself. And we’ll have that big debate.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

The post Fox’s Dana Perino Looks to Where GOP Goes After Trump: ‘No Political Movement Lasts Forever’ first appeared on Mediaite.