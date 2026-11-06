‘Not a Retribution Tour’: Annie Andrews Tells Fox News ‘Fighting’ Trump Won’t Be Her Focus in the Senate

Democratic Senator-elect Annie Andrews told Fox News anchor Bret Baier that she has no intention of embarking on a “retribution tour” against President Donald Trump, arguing that fighting his administration will do little to address Americans’ concerns about rising prices.

Andrews, who became the first Democrat elected to the Senate from South Carolina since 1998, appeared on Thursday’s edition of Special Report just two days after pulling off a stunning upset against Sen. Darline Graham (R-SC).

Baier noted the significance of Andrews’ victory in a state Trump comfortably carried in 2024, when he defeated former Vice President Kamala Harris by 58.2% to 40.4%.

Andrews, meanwhile, secured 51.1% of the vote to Graham’s 46.7%, according to NBC News.

“What about dealing with President Trump?” Baier asked the senator-elect. “It seems like there are different voices in the Democrats coming in about how that’s going to go, whether it’s unified to fight or deal. Where are you?”

“Yeah, I’m willing to work with President Trump to secure the border, to stop these Medicaid cuts, to find a way out of this war,” Andrews replied. “Fighting the administration is not gonna lower gas prices and grocery prices. It’s not gonna solve the problems that I’ve heard about for the past 18 months, so I’m gonna be laser-focused on delivering results and not a retribution tour because that’s what the people in South Carolina are expecting from me.”

The pediatrician went on to compare her approach to Congress with her previous work in children’s hospitals.

“I’m gonna walk up to the halls of Congress and do my best to solve as many problems as I can for the people of South Carolina,” she said.

Andrews’ Tuesday victory was particularly striking given Trump’s aggressive involvement in the race. The president had endorsed Graham, who was appointed to replace her late brother, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, and repeatedly threw slurs Andrews’ way during the campaign, calling her “Trannie Annie,” despite Andrews not being transgender.

Watch the above on Fox News.

The post ‘Not a Retribution Tour’: Annie Andrews Tells Fox News ‘Fighting’ Trump Won’t Be Her Focus in the Senate first appeared on Mediaite.