Jake Tapper Tells Senate Dem ‘You Can Swear’ As He Tees Off On Pete Hegseth

CNN anchor Jake Tapper spoke to Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) on Thursday about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’sdefiant message earlier in the day, in which he slammed his critics and made clear he doesn’t intend to change course despite the midterm rebuke.

“With me now, Democratic Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego. He’s a Marine Corps veteran and on the Veterans Affairs Committee. Senator, what’s your reaction to the video?” Tapper began.

“It’s just the most unprofessional, ‘not-swearing word,” Gallego began as Tapper assured him, “You can swear, it’s cable.”

“Yeah, no, my mom’s watching,” Gallego replied, adding:

This is supposed to be the Secretary of Defense or Secretary of War, right? You’re conducting a war right now, and then you’re reacting as if you’re on Fox News right now, a Fox News pundit, right? You know, get your stuff together, act professional. The reason he is going down the road, the reason he’s being impeached, is because he’s led, as Secretary of Defense, without talking to Congress. We’re not telling us what’s actually happening. He keeps asking for money, and yet we have zero concept of what’s happening with this war, how deep these strikes have been, what’s been the negative effect on our force posture in that area. And now the way to defend himself is for him to just basically turn even more and more to this partisan game, which clearly the American public has just said that we don’t want more partisan games. You know, this is ridiculous. Like, if he wanted to make a good argument for him not to be impeached, he’d literally just double down and ask for an impeachment.

“So President Trump says he doesn’t understand why people are complaining about him. Why are people complaining about it? What are you hearing, not only from Democrats but Republicans?” Tapper followed up.

“We don’t have a full scope of information about what’s happening in this war. We don’t know what’s happened to our bases. Right now, if you’re a U.S. Senator, if you are on the Armed Services Committee, and you want to go to any of our bases in the Middle East that may have been impacted by these strikes, the Department of Defense will not let you visit,” Gallego replied, adding:

Totally getting rid of our opportunity to have oversight. We have zero understanding about how this war ends. What is the objective? How do we get out of this war, right? And so… we clearly don’t even have a real understanding of how we got into this war, what is the intel that was used. And so what we are asking for is accountability. And since he’s not willing to answer questions, not willing even to really build trust with members of the Senate who want to actually be responsible, especially when it comes to funding of the Defense Department, you know, he’s willing to compart in that. So I think for that reason, he is going to be impeached, starting with the House.

Tapper went on to ask if Gallego believed the Senate could remove Hegseth from office, to which Gallego replied he did not imagine there were enough GOP votes.

Watch above via CNN

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