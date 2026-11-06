Marco Rubio Shuts Down Reports He’s Leaving the Trump Admin: ‘I Don’t Know Where These Things Come From’

Secretary of State Marco Rubio vehemently denied Thursday reports that he’s planning to leave the White House.

Rubio toldThe New York Times that remaining at Trump’s White House has “always been my plan.”

Of reports that suggest otherwise, he added, “I don’t know where these things come from, to be honest with you. I love the work I’m doing. And plus I always laugh when they say he’s going to leave his job. I go, ‘Which one?’”

Rubio also dodged questions about him running for president in 2028. “I literally will not talk about 2028 anymore,” he added. “I just won’t do it.”

The Independent’sDavid Maddox and Andrew Feinbergreported Thursday morning that Rubio is planning to leave his post in Trump’s Cabinet in response to the GOP’s dismal performance in the midterm elections.

The pair cited “sources in Washington and the UK government” and wrote that Rubio “is reportedly preparing to resign from Donald Trump’s cabinet to launch a bid for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination.” Rubio previously attempted a run for president in 2016, but that effort was ultimately thwarted by Trump’s own presidential run.

Maddox and Feinberg also said Rubio “needs to distance himself from controversial policies, including the war in Iran, to improve his prospects against key rival, Vice President JD Vance.”

The White House and the State Department “strongly denied the reports, dismissing allegations of an impending departure as baseless,” Maddox and Feinberg added.

Mediaite also spoke to a Republican strategist in Florida who said “the war drums are beating about this” in the state.

A second Republican told Mediaite’s Sarah Rumpf, “I read it [the Independent’sreport] this morning, and whether it’s true or not, I’m not sure, but this is his moment to move and get into the race early — make his move before any of the other Republicans decide to jump into the race.”

The post Marco Rubio Shuts Down Reports He’s Leaving the Trump Admin: ‘I Don’t Know Where These Things Come From’ first appeared on Mediaite.