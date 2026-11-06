Where’s the Press? Explicitly Antisemitic Protest in Philadelphia Has Zero Media Interest

The Democrats have not even been sworn in, and already the activist set in this country is getting emboldened. Just as the Tuesday midterm elections delivered a blue wave, a brazenly antisemitic protest is already in the works.

Not even pretending to couch their efforts in veiled language, the organizers of Sunday’s planned pro-Palestinian “Boycott Ride” are making their demands very clear. They intend to target half a dozen Jewish-owned businesses in Philadelphia’s Center City. And this is more than voicing opposition with posters and inflatable animals.

This “bike ride” has been put together by a coalition of local groups: Philly Bike On Your Left, Philly Writers Against the War on Gaza, Boycott CookNSolo, and the Philly Solidarity Calendar. The ride starts at Rittenhouse Square, chosen for its proximity to the six eateries that are the target of their scorn.

The antisemitism is on full display, not some sort of adjunct fallout from a broader demonstration. And the businesses are not simply being picketed or boycotted. According to flyers for this protest, the intent is to have these shops closed down, specifically for being Jewish establishments.

“No business for Zionists” and “These Zionist establishments must go,” was the direct message of these handouts.

Even more direct, the organizers of the event have an Instagram post that places the antisemitism on full display:

“Show these zionist business owners that we see them for the disgusting humans they are. We’ll flag as many bikes as we can and show our solidarity with the Palestinian community and oppressed folx everywhere. These Zionist establishments must go! Not in our city!

The fact they followed up this intolerance with a series of hand-heart emojis was a precious touch.

If the bile from these bipedellers was not clear enough, the date of their hate ride is especially poignant. November 8 is the eve of the anniversary of the German Kristallnacht, the Nazi state-sponsored effort targeting Jews and their businesses.

What is rather galling is that this abject antisemitism provokes apathy in the media. There has not only been little in the form of outrage in the press, there has barely been any national coverage, period. Beyond Fox News and the New York Post, it appears to be mostly disinterest in the media industry, outside of local news coverage.

One would think that a major U.S. city seeing a protest of intolerance targeting specifically Jewish businesses, and outwardly calling for their removal, should generate interest from news outlets. This does not portend well for the coming years of Democrat-controlled Congress.

Recall in the Biden term how antisemitism had reared up and was mostly granted permission. College campuses and many cities saw protests targeting the Jewish community, and the rise of direct intolerant commentary has continued to rise to this day.

Now we have the incoming wave of Democratic power, and already we have indicators of this type of antisemitism swelling anew. Time to have our radars attuned and our heads on a swivel, if this is any indicator of what could be ahead for our nation.

The post Where’s the Press? Explicitly Antisemitic Protest in Philadelphia Has Zero Media Interest first appeared on Mediaite.