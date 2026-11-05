House Democrat Tells Dan Abrams He’ll Support “Trump Insurance Reform Act” If Naming Trump Will Get it Passed

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) joined Dan Abrams on his SiriusXM radio showDan Abrams Live Thursday and floated a novel idea for how to get President Donald Trump to go along with the Democrats’ legislative agenda: put Trump’s name on the bills.

Abrams, the founder of Mediaite, asked Johnson during the sweeping conversation how anything will get done in the next Congress given the divided government and clear divisions between Trump and the Democrats.

“Where does it leave us if Democrats can’t get the legislation passed, and the DOJ won’t move on referrals that Congress makes?” Abrams asked.

“Well, I’m not going to assume that Donald Trump will not be transactional with Democrats, as he has been. That’s a part of his nature. He’s transactional. He has no firm ideology. Whatever benefits him is what he will do,” Johnson replied, highlighting Trump’s long-held willingness to “make a deal.”

“What could you guys do that would benefit him?” Abrams pressed.

“Well, I mean, if you take, for instance, a bill that would reestablish the Obamacare tax subsidies or tax credits that enable health insurance premiums to be more affordable for the people, if you were to name that the Donald Trump Insurance Reform Act of 2027, you know, he might go for it,” Johnson replied.

“Wait, so, Congressman, you’re willing, you’re willing to potentially call it the Donald Trump Insurance Reform Act of 2027?” Abrams followed up with a smile.

“Well, whatever we need to do in order to bring down costs for American citizens, I don’t care what the name is,” replied the Georgia Democrat, who won re-election to his 11th term on Tuesday night.

Watch the clip above via SiriusXM.

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