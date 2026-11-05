Fox News Surges from Third to First in Election Night Ratings Battle, Updated Numbers Show

Fox News jumped from third place to first in the Election Night cable news ratings battle after final Nielsen numbers showed the network beating both CNN and MS NOW in prime-time total viewers.

The reversal came after preliminary figures initially placed CNN and MS NOW ahead of Fox News during Tuesday’s 8–11 p.m. ET coverage of the midterm elections, which saw Democrats comfortably takebothchambers of Congress.

According to Nielsen’s final Big Data + Panel ratings, Fox News averaged 4.315 million prime-time viewers, ahead of CNN’s 4.147 million and MS NOW’s 3.749 million.

The initial Fast National figures had CNN leading with 3.927 million viewers, followed by MS NOW with 3.922 million and Fox News with 3.882 million. A subsequent preliminary update put MS NOW ahead of CNN, but Fox remained third until the final Big Data + Panel ratings were released Thursday. Newsmax averaged 576,000 total prime-time viewers, while NewsNation drew just 232,000.

CNN, however, retained a lead in the advertiser-coveted 25–54 age demographic, averaging 1.512 million viewers. In the demo, Fox News landed 771,000 and MS NOW 665,000.

Fox News also finished first among the three major cable news networks in total-day viewership, averaging 1.918 million viewers compared with MS NOW’s 1.663 million and CNN’s 1.550 million.

And CNN again led the key demographic across the full day, drawing 480,000 adults 25–54 compared with Fox News’s 275,000 and MS NOW’s 274,000.

Across broadcast and cable television, though, NBC News topped the final prime-time ratings with 6.740 million total viewers, followed by ABC with 5.190 million, Fox News with 4.315 million, CNN with 4.147 million, MS NOW with 3.749 million and CBS with 2.760 million. The key adults 25–54 demographic saw NBC also leading with 2.794 million viewers, followed by ABC with 1.672 million, CNN with 1.512 million, CBS with 798,000, Fox News with 771,000, and MS NOW with 665,000.

The post Fox News Surges from Third to First in Election Night Ratings Battle, Updated Numbers Show first appeared on Mediaite.