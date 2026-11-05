EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Parnas Takes Aim at Billionaire Media Owners in New Episode of Mediaite’s Press Club

Independent journalist Aaron Parnas pushed back against critics who accuse him of solely repackaging mainstream news, arguing that some of the backlash stems from traditional media’s reluctance to relinquish its influence.

Parnas, a 27-year-old lawyer and MeidasTouch Network contributor who hosts The Parnas Perspective, has built a sizable following on TikTok and Substack. He joined host Juliegrace Brufke on the latest episode of Mediaite’s Press Club to discuss his reporting process, misinformation, and the future of journalism.

Asked about criticism that he regurgitates reporting from established outlets, Parnas defended his work.

“But oftentimes I don’t have to wait for the New York Times to report on a Supreme Court case,” he said. “I can report on the Supreme Court case myself when I see it because I’m a lawyer and I have access to that as well.”

“A lot of the criticism is just baked in this idea that the old guard doesn’t want to give up control in this space,” he added, emphasizing that he cites his sources when needed “just like any other major media company does.”

Though he works primarily from his Washington, D.C., home, Parnas said he regularly meets with sources on Capitol Hill and inside the Trump administration, describing running a “one-man newsroom,” monitoring social media posts, court filings, and C-SPAN across multiple screens while producing up to 20 videos daily during election season.

He made clear, though, “I don’t consider myself a deep-dive investigative journalist.”

Nevertheless, he pointed to his recent exclusive interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris, who made headlines when she advised Democrats against impeaching President Donald Trump if they regain control of Congress, and his coverage of Jeffrey Epstein survivors and U.S. service members stationed in the Middle East as primeexamples of his bread-and-butter original reporting.

On misinformation, Parnas compared the spread of falsehoods online to a “fire hose” and a boulder rolling downhill.

“It’s already started,” he explained. “You’re not gonna stop it.”

“I don’t believe my job is to combat misinformation. It’s just to provide accurate information,” he said. “Hopefully, if enough people provide accurate information, you can overwhelm the disinformation out there.”

Turning to media consolidation, Brufke asked Parnas about the merger between Paramount Skydance, the parent company of CBS News, and CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, and its implications for mainstream news coverage.

“I just really wish that a lot of folks inside CBS and the Ellison family lived up to their true ideals of anti-monopoly,” he said. “I’m not a big fan of monopolies. I think mergers and building bigger media companies through mergers isn’t the right way to go.”

Brufke then raised concerns about billionaires’ influence over platforms independent journalists rely on, citing Elon Musk’s ownership of X and Larry Ellison’s stake in TikTok.

“I think it means that you got to diversify your content and build on a platform where you’re not subject to the Ellisons on TikTok or the Musks on Twitter,” Parnas concluded.

Watch the full interview on YouTube above.

The post EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Parnas Takes Aim at Billionaire Media Owners in New Episode of Mediaite’s Press Club first appeared on Mediaite.