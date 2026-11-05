Newsom Declares Death Penalty ‘Incompatible With California’s Values,’ Commutes All of State’s Death Sentences to Life in Prison

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced Thursday that he would commute the sentences of every death row inmate in his state to life in prison without the possibility of parole, reported CBS News.

The news of the commutations was shared in an open letter from the governor, stating that he had “decided to exercise my constitutional clemency” because he had “come to understand the limits of what government can justly accomplish” with an “imperfect legal system.”

“I take this action because I firmly believe that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California’s values, undermines the foundations of our legal system, and diminishes each one of us,” he continued.

In the letter, Newsom cited his “nearly three decades” of opposing the death penalty as an elected official, and the moratorium on executions he had issued in March 2019, soon after becoming governor. According to Newsom, the last time California executed someone was 2006, and the state currently has 548 people imprisoned with death sentences, “the largest death row in the Western Hemisphere.”

“By every measure, California’s system for administering the death penalty is a failure,” Newsom wrote, because “[i]t has not been and cannot be fairly applied and has resulted in the conviction of innocent people.”

Much of the letter was devoted to discussing the impact on victims’ families, with Newsom describing the decision as “among the most difficult of my career, not because I doubt its necessity for our state but because I know its announcement may surface excruciating memories for victims’ families,” as those sentenced to death had “caused indescribable suffering to victims, their families, communities, and our state as a whole.”

“I deeply respect the views of those who will strongly disagree with my decision, including some families of victims who hove suffered the worst possible loss,” he wrote, adding that he held “this painful truth along with the belief that this is a righteous action,” after studying the “moral leadership of past presidents, including our Founding Fathers, and governors across America, from all political parties, who used their executive authority to commute death sentences” and listening to “crime victims and survivors, public safety experts, and religious, civil rights, and other community leaders.”

Newsom explained that he had “carefully considered” the arguments from those who said he should not grant clemency to the “worst of the worst” but that he had spoken with the victims and “each experiences their loss as the worst of the worst,” so he felt that “attempting to distinguish among crimes and offenders for clemency would inadvertently create two classes of murder victims — those whose perpetrators deserve the death penalty and then the rest.”

Therefore, he continued, he was issuing “the same commutation to every condemned person — life without the possibility of parole, the most severe punishment I can lawfully impose and the state of California can ethically enforce.”

“These offenders will die in prison but not by our hand,” he wrote.

Californians have voted to keep the death penalty, the governor acknowledged, and this commutation only affected those currently on death row; changing the law was a power left to the state legislature and voters and California prosecutors can still continue to seek the death penalty in cases and it is a sentence juries and courts can still legally impose.

Newsom, 59, was term-limited from running for re-election as governor and is widely rumored to be considering running for president in 2028.

The post Newsom Declares Death Penalty ‘Incompatible With California’s Values,’ Commutes All of State’s Death Sentences to Life in Prison first appeared on Mediaite.