‘I Was Totally Charmed by Him’: Megyn Kelly Says She Doesn’t ‘Believe’ Charges After Russell Brand Guilty Verdict

Megyn Kelly said Thursday that she does not believe the sexual assault charges against Russell Brand, despite a London jury finding the comedian guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

Speaking on Thursday’s edition of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly reflected on her past interviews with Brand, including one earlier this year in which he acknowledged having consensual sex with a 16-year-old girl when he was 30.

Kelly admitted that the allegation “really bothered” her, noting that while 16 was the legal age of consent in the United Kingdom, it was still “very young.” She pointed out that her own daughter is 15 and a half.

“I did decide to have Russell on because I was curious about him, and I also believe in redemption and change,” Kelly explained.

“I genuinely believe, sitting here today, that Russell has changed his life,” she continued. “I believe he dearly loves his wife Laura, his children, and, as I said, I think he has found God and he’s asked for forgiveness from a lifestyle that he completely rejects now.”

Kelly then recalled how Brand had impressed her during their encounters, including when she hosted him at NBC News.

“He came here,” she said. “I was totally charmed by him — I’m not gonna lie — as I was when he came on my show at NBC. Utterly charming guy, sweet, interesting, funny, and I had a very difficult time believing that he was capable of rape, as I do right now.”

“I don’t believe these charges. I’m going to be honest. I don’t,” she doubled down.

Brand was found guilty Thursday of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault following a two-day jury deliberation at London’s Southwark Crown Court. He was acquitted of two additional rape charges and one attempted indecent assault charge.

The allegations involved six women and dated from 1999 to 2009. Brand, who has denied the accusations, was remanded in custody ahead of Monday’s sentencing, with the judge warning him to expect a “significant custodial term.”

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Jason Cohen contributed to this report.

The post ‘I Was Totally Charmed by Him’: Megyn Kelly Says She Doesn’t ‘Believe’ Charges After Russell Brand Guilty Verdict first appeared on Mediaite.