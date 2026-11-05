Two House Democrats Advocate Impeaching AG Todd Blanche — And One Sees a Possible Path to Conviction in New Senate

Two House Democrats are already discussing impeaching Attorney General Todd Blanche following their party’s sweeping midterm victories Tuesday, with one suggesting there could even be enough votes in the Senate to convict him.

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) told Mediaite founder Dan Abrams on Thursday’s edition of SiriusXM’s The Dan Abrams Show that Blanche should be removed from office over his handling of the Justice Department.

The conversation followed Democrats’ crushing defeat of Republicans on Tuesday, which gave them control of both the House and Senate.

Abrams asked Johnson what the newly-empowered Congress could do to rein in the DOJ’s political retribution campaign.

“I personally believe that the offenses of Todd Blanche demand that he be impeached and convicted and removed from office,” Johnson said. “That’s my personal opinion. I think his efforts to undermine the rule of law can’t go unaddressed.”

Abrams then brought on Rep. Deborah Ross (D-NC) and asked whether she agreed.

“100%,” Ross replied. “But I think we should start with Hegseth.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faces a potential impeachment vote as soon as next week, with Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) spearheading the effort.

“I can’t imagine we won’t have one,” she said, though, of a Blanche impeachment resolution.

Ross suggested the Democrats’ expanded Senate majority could change the calculus for convictions, noting that previous Trump impeachments failed to secure enough Senate votes.

“When you’ve got 56 Democrats, and there are still some Republicans who have bucked Trump who are there, there is a chance that some of this will happen,” she noted.

She also suggested the threat of impeachment could force resignations or firings.

Abrams pushed back, questioning whether Trump would actually fire officials over impeachment threats.

Ross cited Trump’s dismissals of former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and former Attorney General Pam Bondi, arguing congressional scrutiny had made them look bad.

“It sounds like you think you might have the votes in the Senate, the 67 votes, to convict Todd Blanche?” Abrams asked.

“I don’t know the answer to that,” Ross said, adding, though, that “the American people are demanding accountability” and expressing hope that Democrats would start with “the worst of the liars and the dirty, dirty cheats.”

Watch above via The Dan Abrams Show.

The post Two House Democrats Advocate Impeaching AG Todd Blanche — And One Sees a Possible Path to Conviction in New Senate first appeared on Mediaite.