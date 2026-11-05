How Will JD Vance’s Efforts to Distance from Trump Play in MAGA Media?

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TOP STORY

NOTHING LEFT TO LOSE

Vice President JD Vance appears ready to strike out on his own, ahead of an expected 2028 bid to replace President Donald Trump. Left-leaning media sees the power in the choice — Vance doesn’t have much left to lose — and right-leaning media appears hesitant to fully back his effort. One thing seems clear today: if ever there was a time for Vance to prove himself, it’s now.

THREE TAKES

The Federalist, Brianna Lyman — Vance blames GOP losses in the midterms on the Iran war, and voters agree, Lyman wrote. This potentially sets the stage for Vance to make headway with a voting bloc that’s fractured and tired. Lyman also pointed out that the war itself is one problem, but there’s a second closely related issue: “The economic fallout from the war was also a top concern for voters.” Notably, Lyman didn’t go as far as to indicate if she — or The Federalist — agrees, perhaps a sign that conservative media is walking the line and waiting to see who comes out on top rather than putting their thumb on the scale.

The Bulwark’s Morning Shots, Bill Kristol and Andrew Egger — Vance might as well go as hard as he can because he has nothing left to lose at this point, Egger wrote. The president appears to have checked out, and “the case Vance made was one more in keeping with his own views than with his own administration’s party line.” That’s “extraordinary stuff from any vice president—let alone Trump’s, with his mobland obsession with personal loyalty,” Egger added, but it doesn’t seem like Trump really cares. “Vance’s odds of winning the presidency in 2028 have never been lower, and even he must see that there’s certainly no path there anymore as Donald Trump’s Bestest Little Guy.”

The Poynter Report, Tom Jones — Even the president knows the war is the reason the GOP lost, though he’s so far stopped short of saying he regrets starting it. After telling reporters as much this week, “Trump seemed to bury his head in the sand, instead talking to reporters and aides about his new helipad installed on the White House lawn.” Republicans have operated with a bit of a “This ship can’t sink” mentality for too long, and now have to figure out how to move forward without Trump at the helm, which just might be what Vance is trying to do. But, Jones noted, former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt offered up a suggestion this week for who the real bad guy is: the media.

TAKEAWAY: Notably, Trump is only a suggestion throughout the stack this morning. It’s kind of whiplash-inducing: this time last week the president dominated everything, everywhere, all at once. Now he’s seemingly been relegated to lame duck status without even a shred of a fight (for now). Unfortunately for the Veep, it doesn’t look like anyone is willing to go out on a limb to support him — as he tries to create some separation from his boss. He’s going to have to prove himself for conservative media to treat him as the clear-cut 2028 GOP favorite he aspires to be — a tall order when he’s still so closely tied to the current administration.

TOP SCOOPS & ANALYSIS

SCOOPThe Washington Sun, Evan McMorris-Santoro, Jasmine Wright, and Manuela Silva — The word at the White House is things are “basically business as usual because it’s the only option,” a GOP source told The Sun. They added, “I think people are obviously very unhappy. The mood is sour. But there’s nothing else really for a lot of people to do other than just keep on keeping on.”

SCOOPStatus, Natalie Korach — It’s clear to everyone that the GOP has to move on from Trump, Matt Gertz from Media Matters told Status, and that process will be messy. He said, “Going forward, I expect the right-wing media to devolve into an orgy of vicious infighting over the future of the GOP, with pundits of all factions grasping for additional influence and audience share and denouncing one another for failing some combination of Trump, the movement, and the party.”

SCOOPPage Six Hollywood, Ian Mohr — Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) and incoming Senator James Talarico (D-TX) both visited Hollywood in the weeks preceding the midterms, but wanted to keep things quiet, Mohr wrote. “Attendees at fundraisers in Beverly Hills and Hancock Park were asked not to post photos on social media, and when local media outlets caught wind that the 39-year-old pol was in LA, surrogates asked reporters if they would consider downplaying what he was in town for,” he explained. The “events were more intimate and did not generate much notice or coverage, which was by design.” An LA-based political consultant told Mohr’s team, “It was a repudiation of Hollywood. It’s not the death of celebrity activism, but the Democrats learned a lesson over the last several years: Hollywood is not the end-all-be-all.”

ANALYSIS Awful Announcing’s The A Block, Sean Keeley — The sports media world may be experiencing the beginnings of a blue wave of its own, Keeley wrote. “This political outcome didn’t happen overnight. We can debate the specific reasons, but the person at the center of this seismic change is Donald Trump, and America’s desire to pull away or move past him has been months in the making,” he pointed out. There are shreds of proof this shift is already at work in sports media. There was a “Trump Vibe Shift” after the president was elected, “but it didn’t last long, and it took even less time for things to start swinging back.”

ANALYSIS Morning Brew, Matty Merritt, Dave Lozo, Molly Liebergall, Abby Rubenstein — The “biggest loser” of the midterms wasn’t “any particular candidate,” but was actually “the hulking, grey data center,” wrote Merritt. “Democratic lawmakers took the House, Senate, and a number of important gubernatorial races with promises topump the brakes on AI development and data center build-outs, while local communities also voted to restrict future construction projects.” As a result, “Three key states just became less cozy for AI.” Those states are Texas, Ohio, and Georgia.

ANALYSIS The Daily Wire, Virginia Kruta — Democrats may have run races on affordability, but they’re really just interested in arresting their political opposition, Kruta insisted. She cited a tweet from Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) that read simply, “Lawyer up” as proof. Garcia wasn’t the only one who expressed that sentiment Tuesday night. But there’s hope for the GOP: “Club for Growth senior analyst Andrew Follett predicted that there could be a silver lining for Republicans underneath all the subpoenas and investigations — and that silver lining might be the investigations themselves.”

ANALYSISCJR’s The Media Today, Joel Simon — The Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, which “chronicled Russia’s reality: the promise of democracy, the economic collapse, the boom years, the spreading corruption, the repression, the wars, and the rise of Vladimir Putin’s dictatorship” for three decades, is shutting down. But that doesn’t mean the battle is over: “An organization called Kronika is fighting back. Founded in 2022 as a project of PEN America and Bard College, Kronika has set out to digitally preserve the work of independent media and journalists at risk of being erased by censorship, persecution, or war.”

BUSINESS OF MEDIA

ADWEEK Daily, Rebecca Stewart — Anthropic officially entered the publisher content licensing market by striking its first major deal with the Associated Press, providing its Claude model with real-time election data. QUOTE “If, by chance, you opened Claude on Election Night and asked it for an update on the latest polling data, you would have been treated to a novel sight: up-the-minute information, provided by and attributed to the Associated Press…”

ADWEEK Daily, Rebecca Stewart — The Trade Desk and Dstillery joined forces to connect their AI agents, enabling ad buyers to construct and adjust custom target audiences mid-campaign much quicker than the usual timeline, which is currently days. QUOTE “The promise is faster, more responsive targeting while campaigns are out in the world. But will shaving time off audience creation actually translate into more media spend?”

Barrett Media’s Morning Edition, John Mamola — Major League Baseball reversed its planned cancellation of MLB Network’s Intentional Talk, choosing to save the 16-year-old studio show following an intense wave of fan and player support. This, in conjunction with the news One Sheet subscribers read earlier this week that local game broadcasts dominate national ones in the ratings, is starting to suggest fans crave content from in-the-know baseballheads. QUOTE “Social media was buzzing. Commentators across traditional and digital media were aghast. How could MLB Network decide to cut its flagship program when so much uncertainty lies ahead this winter for the sport itself? The reaction was loud, and MLB heard it. On Wednesday, MLB reversed course and chose connection over cost.”

Digiday Daily, Kimeko McCoy — DoorDash has proposed a $17 billion takeover of Instacart. That’s the big news, but while we wait for it to shake out, it’s sparking debate across retail ad networks as analysts weigh whether commerce media consolidation will deliver some necessary scale or lead to jacked-up ad prices and vendor lock-in.

Feed Me, Emily Sundberg — Outlets like The New York Times, Vogue, and Vanity Fair are leaning heavily into offline theater screening series as a way to cultivate high-intent reader communities seeking physical connection away from digital feeds. This follows pretty closely the ongoing trend of real-world experiences being used to bolster print and digital pubs. QUOTE “While these events have been a great way to galvanize Vogue Book Club members, and various characters from the sparkly Vogue cinematic universe, they’ve also proved to be a sponsorship opportunity for the magazine. Estée Lauder partnered with Vogue on the Sense and Sensibility screening, providing Regency-esque silk drawstring pouches with a make-up combo that was either an Elinor or a Marianne.”

OTHER COOL STUFF

Simon Owens’s Media Newsletter — Oh, do you roll your eyes at Hallmark holiday movies? Superfans are having the last laugh (or, presumably, Christmas-spirited cry) on a chartered, themed cruise featuring appearances from the stars of its cozy films. Tickets range from $1,500 to $4,000.

Feed Me — The musicians behind the iconic 1990s animated series Hey Arnold! score are currently on tour performing the show’s tunes live. The show introduced a generation to jazz, so if that passion followed you into adulthood, get a ticket and support them.

WHAT GOT MISSED?

Morning Brew, Matty Merritt, Dave Lozo, Molly Liebergall, Abby Rubenstein — Last week a viral video showed a cameraman walking up to another man as he restocked Red Baron pizzas. The guy behind the camera pretended to steal $10 from the man, identified as Walt Z., who told him, “I don’t have time for this crap in my life,” and explained that he has four kids whose bedtimes he missed, and that he had to be up again at 5am to restock 10 more stores. ‘You’re probably making money off this! I can’t even pay my goddamn mortgage!’ he said.” A stranger started a GoFundMe because they were worried Walt would be fired, and that raised $750,000. The stranger turned out to be an unhoused veteran, and a second GoFundMe has been started for him.

NEWSLETTER OF THE DAY

Morning Brew, Matty Merritt, Dave Lozo, Molly Liebergall, Abby Rubenstein — Today’s Morning Brew took a look at election-related stories that haven’t received quite as much coverage yet in the sea of “what went wrong” and missives blaming the Iran war. The impact on AI companies is a big one that will probably be written about for quite some time, and Morning Brew was correct to point out that the epicenter will be Georgia, Texas, and Ohio. The Morning Brew crew also took a look at JD Vance’s decision to provide his “hot take” and highlighted two big corporate breakups: one between Uber and Waymo and a second at CVS. Honestly, there are all kinds of tidbits in today’s newsletter (Nintendo released a new version of Zelda?).

This newsletter was produced by Lindsey Ellefson.

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