Ex-Trump Campaign Staffer Calls on Trump to Resign: ‘The Country Would Be Best Off’

Former Trump campaign staffer Matt Braynard called on the president to resign from office this week after the results of the 2026 midterm elections.

“I believe President Trump is the best president of my lifetime in terms of getting things done that matter,” Braynard began a post shared via X.

“And I think that after tonight’s results, that he, the party, and the country would be best off if he resigned and instead spent time enjoying his grandchildren,” he added.

Braynard formed the right-wing organization Look Ahead America in 2017. He is also known for being an open supporter of the January 6 defendants, and Look Ahead America helped organize rallies in support of those who faced criminal prosecution for their participation in the attacks at the Capitol.

The organization was also behind the 2021 lawsuit filed against the Stark County Board of Elections. The filing accused the Board of Elections of violating state law when it held closed-door discussions about potentially buying Dominion Voting Systems equipment. In 2024, the Supreme Court of Ohio ordered a new trial in the case.

Braynard previously served as the director of technology for Trump’s first presidential campaign. Per Harlem World Magazine, he was one of the architects of the “Great Meme War” — “decentralized efforts of a swarm of anonymous internet nerds to harass Trump’s detractors and flood the Web with pro-Trump, anti-Hillary Clinton propaganda.”

Members of the group often bragged “they won the election for Trump,” the magazine also noted.

Braynard was fired from his role with the Trump campaign in April 2016, well before that year’s election. The Hill reported Braynard did not train anyone to take his place, and “The campaign hasn’t been able to access some of its own data since Braynard’s exit.”

He was also part of the group that pushed Virginia Republicans to ramp up their mail-in voting numbers in 2024, The Washington Examiner reported at the time.

Braynard appears to like the idea of Vice President JD Vance taking over.

“An important fact: @JDVance is not an employee of the President and does not serve at anyone’s pleasure,” Braynard wrote. “He was elected by the people and has his own constitutional authority and agency, and he can chart whatever course he believes is best for the future of the country.”

——

The post Ex-Trump Campaign Staffer Calls on Trump to Resign: ‘The Country Would Be Best Off’ first appeared on Mediaite.