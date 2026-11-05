The Pundits Slept on Gina Hinojosa and Keisha Lance Bottoms: Were They Lazy or Sexist—and Maybe Racist, Too?

The biggest story out of Texas Tuesday night wasn’t James Talarico; it was the gubernatorial victory of Gina Hinojosa. She is the first Latina governor of Texas and the state’s first Democratic executive—female or otherwise—since Ann Richards pioneered the power pantsuit back in 1991. Though Hinojosa’s win was surprisingly commanding, it was entirely foreseeable. Her competitive position was apparent months ago. Yet national reporters produced endless, sycophantic profiles of the cherubic Talarico while relegating Hinojosa’s objectively more compelling story to the margins.

Talarico triumphed over a comically corrupt bagman so detested by his own staff they turned state’s evidence on him. He raised tens of millions of dollars before he even secured the nomination. Hinojosa, by contrast, started her campaign with less than $1 million in the bank. Incumbent Greg Abbott entered the race with a $100 million war chest—so flush with cash he spent the early days of the cycle donating it to other candidates. On cable news, I heard network talking heads still butchering her name, struggling through a silent “H” that a national desk should schooled people on months ago.

Hinojosa only began receiving national coverage in September, when Talarico’s race looked safe enough that a few Acela-corridor chin-strokers deemed the race for our humble governor’s mansion worth watching. She deserved to be taken seriously long before that. Entering the contest as a mere state representative with next to zero name recognition, Hinojosa was already polling within single digits of Abbott. That was a tighter margin than the 2022 final result between Abbott and Beto O’Rourke, who ran with the momentum of a celebrity Senate run under his belt.

The sizeable chunk of voters who told pollsters they’d support Hinojosa last spring were signaling the depth of Texas’ disquiet with the Republican regime, essentially throwing their weight behind a player to be named later. As Texans got to know her and she pulled off something that noother Democrat running against Abbott ever did: Started beating him in the polls. Not in every poll—sometimes she was just within the margin of error—but she did it despite a fundraising deficit that never approached parity. In the end, Abbott outspent Hinojosa $231 million to $36.8 million. A ratio of six to one.

Some of this attention mismatch is undoubtedly due to the media’s federal-government myopia—the shared, institutional belief that the Senate matters more than governorships. It is a position that would shock the Founders and most everyday Americans alike. But Hinojosa also shares a distinct trait with other gubernatorial candidates who found themselves largely sidelined this cycle. Of the twelve most competitive governor’s races this year, eight featured candidates who were women, people of color, or both. By comparison, the political press corps swooned for Iowa gubernatorial candidate Rob Sand (who will be the forty-third white man to hold that office). The New York Times needed a fainting couch:“He’s Young and Thoughtful, with Kennedy-esque Good Looks. Can He Break the Republican Grip on His State?”

The silence surrounding these diverse campaigns is especially bizarre given that in six of those races, the winners achieved historic firsts. Keisha Lance Bottoms will be the first Black woman elected governor of any state in. Republican Byron Donalds in Florida, alongside Democrats Aaron Ford in Nevada and David Crowley in Wisconsin, will be the first Black executives in their respective states. You likely only heard about Amy Acton, set to be the first female governor of Ohio, because of the obscene attack ad launched against her, not because of the history she was making.

These races were simultaneously razor-thin dogfights and massive, historic leaps forward—the exact kind of narrative that should be irresistibly seductive to all. Ultimately, those stakes helped mobilize the voters. A political reporter is paid to see the big picture, but in this case, too many couldn’t see past their own nose.

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The post The Pundits Slept on Gina Hinojosa and Keisha Lance Bottoms: Were They Lazy or Sexist—and Maybe Racist, Too? first appeared on Mediaite.