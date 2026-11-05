MS NOW Lecturing the Peasants On Affordability While Wearing High-end Fashion

Tuesday night’s election returns delivered no shortage of mystifying visuals and graphics. At MS NOW, there was one display that struck as being image-blind during the course of their election coverage.

One of the prevailing concepts throughout that night was that the blue wave result that would have impressed Laird Hamilton came about as voters were motivated by the economy. (Although Stephanie Ruhle has come out with her own perplexing analysis; in defiance of exit polling showing a list of influences, she went off the board to suggest voter suppression is what turned out the gentry on Tuesday.)

Sticking with Ms. Ruhle, on Tuesday evening the primary factors for the voting surge had been the war with Iran, and the economy. Specifically, the driving aspect was how much food and gasoline prices were impacting Americans. The economic struggle was real. The approach by MS NOW was oblivious.

To go along with the analysis, the drumbeat was how out of touch the administration and the Republican Party had been on the issue of cost-of-living impacts on the voters.

And yet, there was a moment during the live MS NOW broadcasts where a dose of poor optics and messaging took place. At one point, Rachel Maddow turned to a remote shot involving Ruhle. Ms. Ruhle was seen on camera sporting a sweater with the embroidered message of “We the People.” Likewise, Nicolle Wallace was in the studio adorned in a pink top with “I Love Free Speech.”

This was a bit more than timely messaging for election night. Ruhle and Wallace were decked out in items from the luxury fashion design firm Lingua Franca, but it was more than that. It was a sweater from the MS NOW collection, created in partnership with the women’s designer.

In and of itself, this is not a glaring detail. But there seems to be a bit of a disconnect when you are telling your audience that Americans are struggling financially while toddling around Times Square in a high-end pullover that costs as much as the paychecks of the very people you are pandering to.

Look, we get it. The ratchet jaws in broadcasting are always seen on camera pontificating in expensive suits or pricey garb. That itself is not the novel concept here.

But doing so while you are lamenting that your audience cannot afford the basics at the grocery bill is the issue. You are telling viewers that many Americans may be resorting to buying generic chickpeas while you are skirting around in branded apparel that could feed a family of four for a good clutch of meals.

Yet there was Ruhle, on election night, delivering her economic hot takes sporting haute couture. Why not just take it to the next level and tell the viewers, “Let them wear cashmere!” It was an absurd juxtaposition Tuesday.

I also covered the Ruhle coverings in my latest Mediate video hit, as well as other election night nuggets and a look ahead at what the blue wave might mean for the cable news networks in the coming lame duck years.

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