Lifelong Republican C-SPAN Caller Says He ‘Voted Straight Democrat’ for First Time: ‘I’m So Disgusted!’

A man who described himself as a “lifelong Republican” called into CSPAN to vent his frustrations with President Donald Trump and explain why he voted “straight Democrat” for the first time in his life during the midterms.

CSPAN’s Jasmine Wright took calls from voters this week to get their reactions to the midterms and Democrats earning majorities in the House and the Senate. A man named Bryan from Pennsylvania called and vented about being “disgusted” with Trump and feeling betrayed by his MAGA movement.

“I think it’s fantastic,” Bryan said about Democrats flipping Congress. “I’m a lifelong Republican. I am a super voter. When I went to the polls yesterday, on Tuesday, I voted straight Democrat. And I’ve never done that in my entire life. I’m so disgusted with the Republican Party and what they’ve done.”

He blasted Trump over the Iran war — which Vice President JD Vanceblamed for Republican losses — and inflated costs like gas, noting that bringing down prices and not starting new wars were central to the president’s campaign. He also said he was shocked at a controversial and massive diesel deal Trump made with Russian President Vladimir Putin while Russia continues its war with Ukraine.

The Republican voter also argued for nationalizing healthcare and creating an amnesty deal for illegal immigrants so they can pay into federal and state governments. He accused corporations of “skirting the law” by hiring “poor” illegal immigrants and using them as “slaves.”

He explained:

That’s number one. Number two is the Democrats need to think about what’s going on behind the scenes. It’s about affordability. We need health care. We need national health care, fixing the Affordable Care Act isn’t going to do it. It’s been dismantled so far by the Republicans through the years. That it’s unfixable right now, that it is going to be affordable. That’s number one. You have to have national healthcare. That is number one, number two is why are we worried about deporting immigration people or illegal aliens? Have a way, and I totally agree with doing some kind of an amnesty deal, that these people can come into the fold. I don’t care if you’re here for 20 years. Set it up so that they can come in, they get a social security number, they start paying into the system, start paying into Medicare, Medicaid, social security, they start paying in to the unemployment tax and stuff. That way you’re going to have all kinds of money.

When Wright pressed the voter on where he stands with the president and what he’d like to see from him, he declared he’s off the Trump train.

“Here’s where I’m at with him: I’m so disgusted,” he said.

The “lifelong Republican” admitted he wants to see the president impeached now that Democrats have more power in Congress.

“I want him out of there. I’d love to see him impeached. That’s the only way to get rid of that guy. I am so disgusted. He has betrayed the American Republican voter,” Bryan said.

Watch above via CSPAN.

Jason Cohen contributed to this report.

The post Lifelong Republican C-SPAN Caller Says He ‘Voted Straight Democrat’ for First Time: ‘I’m So Disgusted!’ first appeared on Mediaite.