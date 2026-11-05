Gronk Denies Affiliation With Turning Point After Taking Pics with Activists: ‘Innocent Moment…Turned into Clickbait’

Former NFL star player Rob Gronkowski shared a post on his Instagram account denying any affiliation with Turning Point after facing backlash when photos circulated of him with several of the conservative organization’s activists on Election Day.

Well known by his nickname “Gronk,” the famed tight end who won Super Bowl rings with both the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers has turned his exuberantpersonality into numerous sponsorships, endorsements, and cameos in movies, television shows, and music videos, along with extensive charitable work with the United Service Organizations, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and his own organization, the Gronk Youth Sports Foundation. He has been in a relationship with model and actress Camille Kostek for over a decade.

On Tuesday, Gronkowski and Kostek were in New Hampshire and photos and videos were posted online by conservative activists affiliated with Turning Point, the group founded by Charlie Kirk, who was murdered last year. Several of the people sharing photos and clips of Gronk declared he was supporting Republican candidates.

One video showed him waving an American flag and urging people to “vote.” Other clips showed him signing autographs and posing for photographs with fans. Gronkowski did not specify any candidate or party in the videos Mediaite reviewed but the incident occurred by a tent set up by Turning Point and he can be seen standing in front of yard signs for local GOP candidates, including New Hampshire State Rep. Sherri Reinfurt (R) and Anthony DiLorenzo, who ran in New Hampshire’s first congressional district and lost to Democrat Stefany Shaheen, the daughter of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).

Gronkowski was the subject of both praise and criticism as the photos and videos were shared across social media platforms, largely depending on the political affiliation of the commenter.

He and Kostek were also photographed with New Hampshire Gov. Kelly Ayotte (R), who won her re-election bid. Ayotte did not claim an endorsement in the photo but commented in the caption that it was “great to see everyone out at the polls and Gronk and Camille in New Hampshire today encouraging everyone to vote!”

On Thursday, Gronkowski posted a message on his Instagram Stories responding to the critics, framing the moment as mere happenstance and not an intentional involvement with Turning Point.

Wrote Gronkowski:

It has been upsetting and eye opening to see the narratives around my visit to NH on Election Day with Camille. In regard to the images and videos circulating we are not endorsed by or affiliated with Turning Point USA. After stopping at Goffstown high school we crossed the street to greet excited fans yelling out our names before leaving to the next location. We simply took some pictures and I signed some things for them before leaving. We took photos with people across the political spectrum throughout that morning. We cannot control what the media has made of it and running with – so we are here to shut down the false narratives. It’s disappointing to see an innocent moment stripped of context and turned into clickbait. Our message has always been and always will be to treat everyone with kindness and hope you all will do the same.

TMZ Sports noted in its report that a Turning Point spokesperson had said Gronk was not affiliated with the organization but had stopped by the tent on Election Day.

The post Gronk Denies Affiliation With Turning Point After Taking Pics with Activists: ‘Innocent Moment…Turned into Clickbait’ first appeared on Mediaite.