The Department of Justice has ramped up an investigation into a leak of the Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade and issued grand jury subpoenas, according to a Thursday report from The New York Times.

There have been inquiries into the leaking of a Supreme Court opinion on Roe v. Wade two months before it officially was released in 2022, but this the Timesreport is the first news of an actual criminal investigation into the matter. It is not clear, however, if there is new evidence of a leaker.

A Supreme Court spokesperson did not provide comment on how the court has complied with the current leaker investigation.

According to the report, which cites multiple people familiar with the situation, “prosecutors have sent grand jury subpoenas for testimony and sought information from people who worked at the court at the time of the leaks.”

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro is overseeing the current investigation, according to the report, and she has assigned prosecutor Carlton Davis to work on the case. Davis previously worked on a case involving the DOJ trying to bring charges against six Democratic lawmakers over a video where they urged service members and people in the intelligence community to reject illegal orders from the administration. A grand jury ultimately refused to indict over the video, which President Donald Trump had referred to as treason, which he warned at the time was “punishable by death.”

Pirro’s office also refused to publicly comment on the matter.

Politico reported in that the Supreme Court planned on overturning Roe v. Wade in a report that dropped on May 2, 2022. The actual decision did not become official until the end of June.

The post JUST IN: DOJ Amps Up Investigation Into Supreme Court Leak of Roe v. Wade Reversal first appeared on Mediaite.