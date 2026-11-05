Defeated NY GOP Governor Candidate Thrashes ‘Selfish, Do-Nothing’ Elise Stefanik for Not Helping His Doomed Campaign

Bruce Blakeman, who lost his campaign for Governor of New York to incumbent Kathy Hochul by a wide margin, fired off a strong message against Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) Thursday.

“Elise Stefanik is a selfish, do nothing politician that didn’t lift a finger to help Republican candidates in New York this year,” Blakeman wrote. “She had one moment of glory in what was otherwise an unremarkable career.”

Blakeman’s message came a day after Stefanik described Blakeman as a “low energy candidate” to The New York Post.

“The results speak for themselves,” she said of the midterms. “The state party apparatus is broken. It needs to be built from scratch.”

Blakeman, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, was decimated in the midterms. Hochul, the state’s first female governor, ended the night with a 20% lead over her opponent. She benefited from appearances with New York City’s Mayor Zohran Mamdani as well as with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

“Serving you has taught me that leadership isn’t about just having the courage to make the tough calls… it’s about the humility to go through it all and I answer to you, the people of New York!” ABC7 reported Hochul said in her victory speech.

Hochul’s win means she will continue to serve as the first female governor in the state, and she will be joined by Adrienne Adams.

Blakeman, the Nassau County executive and former town official who closely backed Trump’s policies, was also endorsed by actress Debra Messing, The Post reported in October.

“I am so grateful you are running. You are what we need more than anything,” Messing told Blakeman at a Manhattan fundraiser hosted by dietician Tanya Zuckerbrot.

“I believe in all my heart that you are the answer. You are the affordable campaign, candidate,” Messing reportedly told Blakeman. “People are just really struggling. They need their utilities to be lower.”

Hochul won 59.7% of the vote compared to 40.1% for Blakeman.

The post Defeated NY GOP Governor Candidate Thrashes ‘Selfish, Do-Nothing’ Elise Stefanik for Not Helping His Doomed Campaign first appeared on Mediaite.