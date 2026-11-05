NewsNation host Chris Cuomo and former Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly duked it out on Cuomo’s show a day after Democrats served Republicans with a series of staggering midterm election defeats.

Appearing on CUOMO with Stephen A. Smith on Wednesday night, O’Reilly blasted Cuomo for demonizing the “77 million people” who cast their vote for President Donald Trump back in 2024.

“I’m not demonizing ’em,” Cuomo shot back. “I think they were deceived by him. I think they were deceived by him. I think he took legitimate disaffection and desperation, and some bigots, and promised them things that he did not deliver.”

A tense back-and-forth followed, as O’Reilly accused Cuomo of not liking Trump or “anything about him.”

Cuomo accused O’Reilly of acting like an 11-year-old before delivering a final blow: “If you want to say he’s a great guy and a great president, you can say it! Write a book about it. I’m just saying the American people just told you to be quiet, OK?”

The remarks appeared to leave O’Reilly in a brief, stunned silence.

Cuomo then allowed O’Reilly to make one final point about the midterms: “If there were no Iran war, the Republicans would have won big time. That’s the point.”

“That’s speculation,” Cuomo replied before ending the segment.

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The post ‘The American People Just Told You to Be Quiet!’ Chris Cuomo Shuts Down Bill O’Reilly in Heated Clash first appeared on Mediaite.