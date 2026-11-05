‘I Was Not Prepared’: CNN Anchor Thrown By Alaska Dem Party Official’s Strange ‘Sex’ Explanation for Slow Vote Count

CNN’s Pamela Brown was a bit thrown by the Alaska Democratic Party chair’s “sex” explanation for why the state’s midterm results are taking so long.

Eric Croft, the head of Alaska’s Democratic Party, joined Brown on Thursday as Alaska continues counting their votes in a heated Senate election where two people with the same name are running.

Democrats have already taken majorities in the House and Senate, but Alaska’s Senate vote count on Thursday afternoon stands at 74% of polling stations reporting. Democrat Mary Peltola is currently leading at 48% while Sen. Dan S. Sullivan (R-AK) is trailing less than a point behind.

Croft was asked to respond to President Donald Trumppushing for all of the votes that went to an independent named Dan J. Sullivan to go to the Republican incumbent carrying the same name. Trump said the only fair solution to the race is declaring the Republican Sullivan the winner.

According to Croft, Alaska’s vote takes longer because they treat it “more like sex” where being “first and early is not the main goal:”

I think grandpa’s confused again. We already have a process to do this here and we know something about it. The Division of Elections released not just the ballots they had so far and we’re still counting up here. We take a kind of different approach. We treat this process more like sex. Finishing first and early is not the main goal. We prefer to take it slow, kind of do it right. And hopefully at the end everybody involved is satisfied.

Brown laughed at the “sex” analogy and admitted she was not prepared for such an explanation.

“I was not prepared for that analogy, I have to say, Eric,” she said.

“Well, yeah, we think Florida finishes a little quick. But we have a process and we know something about it. And again Trump is either misleading or misunderstanding,” Croft said.

The party chair explained that votes will already be allocated to different candidates based on the state’s ranked-choice voting system, which allows voters to rank candidates by their preference and then candidates will be eliminated through rounds of voting until a candidate ends up with more than 50%.

A federal judge on Sunday threw out a lawsuit from President Donald Trump’s administration, which asked that votes for the independent Sullivan be segregated. The FBI has reportedly been contacting people in the state about whether the double candidates has caused confusion.

The New York Times dropped a bombshell report recently detailing the efforts to get another Dan Sullivan on the ballot. According to the report, Democratic candidate Mary Peltola was aware of the effort, but not directly involved. She has denied any wrongdoing.

Trump has referred to the effort as “cheating.”

Watch above via CNN.

The post ‘I Was Not Prepared’: CNN Anchor Thrown By Alaska Dem Party Official’s Strange ‘Sex’ Explanation for Slow Vote Count first appeared on Mediaite.