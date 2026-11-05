‘Take It All!’ Frank Luntz Tosses Stephen A. Smith His Wallet and Begs Him to Run for President

Pollster Frank Luntz jokingly tossed Stephen A. Smith his wallet and said he would support his bid for the presidency in 2028.

Since the end of the 2024 election, Smith has appeared in countless polls for the 2028 election. Although he’s always well behind Democratic favorites like former Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, his mere presence on the list has led some to wonder if Smith could legitimately generate enough momentum for a serious run at the Oval Office.

In response, Smith has both denied having any interest and kept the door open to a possible run.

On Wednesday, Smith was joined on his SiriusXM show Straight Shooter with Luntz and CBS News Chief Washington analyst Robert Costa to discuss Tuesday’s midterm elections.

With the Republicans reeling for crushing losses across the country, the conversation has quickly shifted to potential candidates for the 2028 election.

That’s when Luntz revealed he was all in on Smith throwing his hat in the ring. The conversation went as follows:

COSTA: Frank, you think Tucker [Carlson] runs in 2028? LUNTZ: I think there’ll be a– well, I’m ask him if he’s going to run! COSTA: Well, I did a whole piece on it for CBS. LUNTZ: OK, so we should be pushing this– COSTA: I’m not pushing anything! LUNTZ: –because– OK, hold on, hold on. Before you applaud, I’m going to do something I’ve never done before. Here, take it all.

Luntz then reached into his pocket, pulled out his wallet, and tossed it over to Smith.

“What are you doing, man?” Smith said through laughter.

Luntz told Smith he wanted him to run for president.

“I don’t care about my money anymore,” he said. “I care about honesty. You hear me say trust and truth. And I need someone to run because people keep asking me, ‘How are you going to fix the system. How you going to fix democracy?’ You’re the only one with the courage to look these cameras straight in the eye and say… ‘No, you’re wrong.'”

Luntz added that he believe Smith would be “smarter” than anyone else on a debate stage.

The post ‘Take It All!’ Frank Luntz Tosses Stephen A. Smith His Wallet and Begs Him to Run for President first appeared on Mediaite.