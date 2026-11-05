Mediaite is Hiring a Conservative Writer

Mediaite is looking to expand its staff by hiring an ambitious, energetic, right-leaning writer to analyze the names, the brands, the gossip of news, politics, entertainment, sports and more. You would be covering all the latest news from the White House to cable news studios in New York, as well as writing opinion pieces using all of the tools of digital storytelling.

In the end, you are a media critic. You will be read by the most important people in media and politics.​

While our staff includes writers of all ideological stripes, this particular vacancy calls for a conservative-leaning writer. If you think you have what it takes and want to drive the news cycle, then we want to talk to you.

Requirements:

– An in-depth knowledge of the world of news, politics and media, including online personalities, major cable and broadcast networks, leading columnists, and general thought-leaders.

– High metabolism and ability to write straight news articles with speed and craft headlines.

– Ability to find stories bubbling up in the conservative media world before they have been widely reported.

– A clear understanding of how Twitter, Facebook, user-generated content, and viral videos are shaping the news cycle.

– Strong news judgment and an eye for underreported content and ideas. Can you find the nugget of interest that no one else has focused on?

– Ability to write an objective news article at one moment, and transition into writing an opinionated column the next.

— Ability to handle writing a high volume of news stories — from breaking news to opinion pieces.

Location:

– Remote

Salary:

$50,000-$65,000 per year, plus benefits.

To Apply:

– Send us an email (jobs@mediaite.com) with your resume and cover letter explaining why you’re suited for the position. Please include links to articles you’ve written or edited, and 3 sample media-focused headlines you think would make for good Mediaite posts. (Please base your sample headlines on the current news from the day you submit your application.)

——

The post Mediaite is Hiring a Conservative Writer first appeared on Mediaite.