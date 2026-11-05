Top Melania Adviser Claims ‘The First Lady Saved 800 Lives’ With Her Russia-Ukraine Intervention

A senior adviser to first lady Melania Trump claimed the wife of President Donald Trump has saved “800 people” after intervening in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking to Fox & Friends’Ainsley Earhardt on Thursday, Marc Beckman called her diplomatic initiative “a great moment in American history” ahead of a White House event with delegations from both Russia and Ukraine.

“It’s my understanding, Ainsley, that it’s the first time in America’s history that a first lady is convening two nations at war in the White House for diplomacy purposes,” Beckman said. “So we have both groups, high-ranking officials from Russia and Ukraine, as well as the humanitarian teams joining the first lady for an event essentially recognizing the effectiveness of the ceasefire, and how she saved 800 people and we’re also having discussions that continue forward-looking with other humanitarian efforts.”

It was announced last month that the first lady brokered a “localized” ceasefire between the two countries in the city of Oleshky, in southern Ukraine.

“Oleshky’s remaining population is comprised primarily of elderly residents who urgently need medical attention, medicine, food, and clean water,” Melania Trump said at the time. “The people of Oleshky have limited electricity, live amid mined roads, and endure regular military attacks. It was abundantly clear that without my intervention, the possibility to bring humanitarian aid into the city and to evacuate the elderly would be impossible.”

Beckman told Earhardt that Trump was “involved in every single detail as it relates to bringing in humanitarian aid, the evacuation process.”

He added: “She saw — you will hear it today during her remarks — but she had access to all of this information. But what is really important note is that both Ukraine and Russia leaderships built the program — we just facilitated — and everything was approved at the highest level. President [Vladimir] Putin cooperated. President [Volodymyr] Zelensky cooperated, and the first lady saved 800 lives.”

Watch above via Fox News.

The post Top Melania Adviser Claims ‘The First Lady Saved 800 Lives’ With Her Russia-Ukraine Intervention first appeared on Mediaite.