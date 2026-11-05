Top Trump DOJ Official Exit Days After GOP Midterm Wipeout — Sparking Likely Exodus

A top Justice Department official and staunch ally of President Donald Trump has stepped down following Democrats’ sweeping midterm election victories, according to new bombshell report.

Sources told Fox News Thursday Harmeet Dhillon, the assistant attorney general overseeing the department’s Civil Rights Division, had resigned.

Bloomberg Law reported earlier in the day that Dhillon had told allies she intended to leave her post, citing four people familiar with the matter.

An official announcement could come later in the day, according to two of Bloomberg’s sources, although neither Dhillon nor the Justice Department immediately responded to the outlet’s requests for comment.

Dhillon is the first senior DOJ official to announce her departure following Tuesday’s midtermelections, which saw Democrats seize control of both the House and Senate, ending unified Republican control of Washington.

Dhillon, who formerly served as a Trump campaign lawyer, has overseen a major restructuring of the Civil Rights Division since her Senate confirmation in April 2025. Her tenure saw a mass departure of career attorneys, followed by the recruitment of dozens of lawyers with backgrounds in conservative advocacy to pursue cases involving immigration, voter rolls and alleged antisemitism on college campuses.

Dhillon indicated to Bloomberg in August that she intended to return to her California law firm after leaving government.

Her planned departure comes amid expectations of further turnover at the Justice Department. Former officials told Bloomberg Law that several other senior political appointees could leave before the New Year.

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