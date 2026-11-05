LIV Golf will officially shut down after failing to secure alternative funding once the Saudi Arabian government pulled out.

According to a report from The Athletic, the end of the golf tour was finalized as lawyers announced in a New Jersey court that LIV Golf would begin the process of liquidation. The report read:

The focus is no longer on how to rebuild LIV Golf into a new, fiscally conservative business. The bankruptcy process will now prioritize paying creditors from the tour’s assets, with the official wind-down progress set to begin by Monday, lawyers said. BC Partners, the firm that pledged $300 million to carry LIV Golf forward through a Chapter 11 restructuring after the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) backed away in April, decided time had run out to establish a viable league in LIV’s so-called “2.0” iteration.

LIV has been scrambling to stay afloat for most of the year. In April, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund — citing financial difficulties due to the ongoing war with the U.S. and Israel — announced it was pulling its funding from the golf tour. Months later, it was reported that LIV was so strapped for cash that finishing out the current season wasn’t even a guarantee.

In August, LIV found new backers in BC Partners. That partnership fell through largely due to the fact that many of the LIV’s golfers refused to agree to the terms of the next iteration of the tour.

President Donald Trump had taken a particular interest in the operation, hosting a meeting early in his second term in a bid to help LIV find investors, according to reports at the time.

He had in the past frequently boosted the Saudi-backed league as being run by “phenomenal people” with “great spirit” and unlimited money, and dismissed critics who cited Saudi human rights abuses.

The post LIV and Let Die: Liv Golf to Shutter After Last-Ditch Bid to Find Investor to Replace Saudi Billions Falls Through first appeared on Mediaite.