Fox News Anchor Confronts Mamdani About His Relationship With Hasan Piker: ‘Where Do You Break With Him?’

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was confronted by Fox News anchor Shannon Bream over his relationship with left-wing streamer Hasan Piker, quoting to him the pundit’s past inflammatory remarks about Hamas, the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and Iran acquiring nuclear weapons.

In a preview of an exclusive Fox News Sunday interview aired on America’s Newsroom Thursday, Bream pressed the mayor on his “friendly” relationship with Piker and asked whether he rejected several of the streamer’s past statements.

Piker, a prominent progressive commentator with a substantial online following, has previously interviewed Mamdani and supported his political rise. His comments about Israel and American foreign policy have repeatedly drawn criticism.

“Hasan Piker, who you are friendly with,” Bream began, prompting Mamdani to laugh.

The anchor then turned to Piker’s criticism of Mamdani following a memorial vigil in New York City for the Oct. 7 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas, where the mayor faced protests from pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

“He seemed to support the people who were coming after you at the vigil,” Bream said.

She cited Piker’s accusation that the mayor was “fearful” of negative media coverage in supporting organizations including the Jewish Community Relations Council.

Bream then confronted Mamdani with several of the streamer’s most controversial positions: “He said Hamas is better than Israel, the U.S. deserved 9/11 – this city, New York City, deserved 9/11. He also said the Middle East would be more stable if Iran had a nuclear weapon. Where do you break with him on any of that?”

Mamdani rejected the statements but defended his willingness to engage with people whose views differed from his own.

“I would say that those are all things that I disagree with and I’ve made very clear about my own opinions,” he replied.

He continued: “And I think that it’s important to both be able to be confident in your opinion and be able to have a conversation with those you disagree with, those that you agree with, because if you just surround yourself with people who echo everything that you say and think you’re going to just end up at home looking at a mirror.”

The exchange comes amid tensions between Mamdani and sections of the pro-Palestinian movement over his approach to Israel and Jewish community organizations.

Piker previously criticized the mayor’s appearance at the vigil, although he subsequently described some demonstrators who confronted Mamdani as “opportunists” while acknowledging their concerns.

The full interview is scheduled to air Sunday on Fox News Sunday.

Watch above via Fox News.

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