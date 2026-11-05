Jon Stewart Urges Democrats to Toss Chuck Schumer and Other Senior Leaders of ‘Bullsh*t System’

Jon Stewart urged Democrats to steer clear of impeaching President Donald Trump and others with their new majorities and instead make “job one” cleaning up the party’s leadership.

Stewart was in a celebratory mood on the latest episode of The Weekly Show after Democrats won control of Congress, but he also singled out Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and others as major problems that need to be replaced.

The Daily Show host took questions from listeners and viewers at the end of the latest Weekly Show, where one fan cheekily asked whether George Clooney should write an op-ed asking Schumer to step down.

Clooney previously made waves in the 2024 presidential election when he suggested former President Joe Biden should step back from his 2024 reelection bid.

Stewart argued Schumer — whom he has roasted in the past, sometimes with a biting impression — and others are part of an old guard “bullsh*t system” that Democrats need to clean up if they want to continue their success streak.

He said:

By the way, that’s job one of this opportunity. Job one of this opportunity is to tear down the obstacles and old way of thinking that got us into this mess. Someone has to meet this moment and they have got to show — and this moment is not, “oh, we get to impeach everybody,” like f*ck that. Like, you have an opportunity to actually govern. Do it. Take it. And one of the first things you need to do is remove that system of seniority from Democratic politics. It is a bullsh*t system and it needs to go. And they’re, by the way, they’re already like, “Chuck Schumer deserves a lot of credit for putting together this…” Chuck Schumer deserves — Chuck Schumer fought tooth and nail against half of these f*cking people! And even if he didn’t, he does not understand the urgency of the moment and what the future demands. I truly believe that.

Watch above via The Weekly Show.

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