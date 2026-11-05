GOP Congressman Calls for Trump Staffers to Walk the Plank After Blue Tsunami: ‘There Should Be Some Heads Rolling from the White House’

At least one member of the GOP is already calling for heads to roll at the White House.

Appearing early Thursday on Newsmax’ National Report, Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-IN) was quick to urge change in Republican Party leadership.

Stutzman, 50, who easily won reelection Tuesday amid a massive blue wave that delivered historic gains for Democrats, put a positive spin on the election results.

He also touched on the subject of who will become minority leader in the House of Representatives come January, with current Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) already having announced he would not pursue the role:

We’re in the minority in a big way, and this gives us a chance to start fresh. You know, I’m a business guy, and if in business all of a sudden you lose that much of your work to your competitor, you’re going to fire people. In fact, I think there should be some heads rolling from the White House as well right now, and I think we need to start with our own house right now and making sure that we have new leadership, new voices. You know, I appreciate everything they’ve done and tried to do, but it didn’t work. And so I’m going to be supporting Jim Jordan in this race and believe that as we look to the other positions as well, that we need new people stepping up. That’s what Republicans are for, we’re for competition and getting the best people out in front to lead our party.

Republicans have started to break from President Donald Trump, who has held the party in his sway for a decade and who led them off an electoral cliff this week when voters turned out in droves to repudiate the country’s current climate.

Democrats took control of both chambers of Congress and logged historic margins while doing so, results have shown, ousting longtime incumbents and flipping seats in staunchly Republican areas.

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The post GOP Congressman Calls for Trump Staffers to Walk the Plank After Blue Tsunami: ‘There Should Be Some Heads Rolling from the White House’ first appeared on Mediaite.