Nate Silver Brawls With Kalshi CEO Over Who Deserves Credit on Forecasting the Election: ‘Give Me a Break’

He wouldn’t bet on it.

Polling expert Nate Silver was quick to spoil the party for Kalshi CEO Tarek Mansour after Mansour took to X to crow about his company’s performance in predicting the historic outcome of the 2026 midterms.

Mansour posted on X Wednesday night, offering a lengthy look at how Kalshi and other prediction markets did handling the midterm elections.

More than $2.5 billion was traded on Kalshi in regard to the midterms, according to reports.

The CEO framed his missive as the “people” sticking it to the “elites,” writing in part, “Last night, the power to decide what America sees changed hands.”

But Silver wasn’t having it.

He reposted Mansour’s long note and added an incredulous response.

“Give me a break, the polls and models provided the direction in contast [sic] to vibes and dumb insiders. And yes it’s good that traders were smart enough to trust them. But the better election models were more confident about the outcome than the markets and got there more quickly,” he wrote on X.

Read Mansour’s note in full:

Last night, the power to decide what America sees changed hands. I have spent a ton of time in DC over the last few months. The elites were certain the markets were off. I heard many variants of “no chance markets are right about X” and “I’ve been in politics for a decade. ‘These people’ don’t really know much.” Last night, ‘these people’ beat the elites. Prediction market favorites won 479 of the first 487 races. That’s 98%. The elites live in a bubble. They theorize, write, ideate, and mistake credentials for an understanding of lives they’ve never lived. They don’t see and feel what the everyday man, on the ground, sees and feels. Knowledge is not exclusive to the elites but scattered across millions of people. Someone knows their hometown better than any national pundit. Someone has followed a local race passionately for months. Someone has followed a local race dispassionately for months. Someone notices a shift in their community before it makes the headlines. Someone is shaped by an incident at work. Someone is shaped by what’s getting harder or easier for their families. Each holds a piece of the picture that no expert can see in full. And for the longest time, that knowledge had no way to reach the rest of the world. For generations, election night meant turning on the TV and waiting for a handful of people to tell you what happened. Prediction markets change that. You don’t need a title, a large following, or an editor to publish you. All you need is a perspective and the conviction to back it. That changes who holds power over information. Anyone can see the market. Anyone can contribute to it. Anyone can question it. No title gives you the final word. No gatekeepers can filter your view. Sometimes the signal can be wrong. But anyone can challenge the consensus and improve it. And when people consolidate their knowledge together, something remarkable happens: millions of individual perspectives become a signal that we all can learn from. Over the last few months, the people showed up on Kalshi to tell the world what they were going to do. Last night, the megaphone was passed to them.

Pollsters had long predicted the dire outcome for the Republican Party, which saw historic losses in the midterms and a near-total wipeout.

The post Nate Silver Brawls With Kalshi CEO Over Who Deserves Credit on Forecasting the Election: ‘Give Me a Break’ first appeared on Mediaite.