House Dem Propped Up as 2028 White House Contender After GOP Trounced in Midterms

Allies of Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) launched a campaign to draft the California lawmaker into the 2028 presidential race, according to new reports, just two days after his party swept to victory in the midterm elections.

NBC News reported on Thursday that the committee, called “Run Ro” will begin fundraising and organizing as Democrats turn their attention to the 2028 election.

The new group is led by former Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and progressive strategist Nomiki Konst, who are seeking to build financial and political support for Khanna before he decides whether to seek the White House.

“By launching now, we are trying to ensure that the presidential primary debate is framed from a progressive populist perspective,” Konst told the network.

“The centrists organize and strategize early,” she continued. “They have their donors, corporate consultants and leaders lined up for years. Building off the lessons of past primaries, our goal is to channel the progressive energy into a vessel for organizing and spreading our winning message early, as we can’t wait for the politics to line up.”

Khanna has spent recent months traveling to early primary states and raising his national profile in cable news interviews while being part of bipartisan efforts pushing for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files and ending the Iran war.

He is a fifth-term congressman with past experience as co-chair to the Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign.

Responding to the initiative, Khanna welcomed the support but stopped short of announcing a candidacy.

“I’m honored that people are encouraging me to run on a platform of Medicare for All, ending foreign wars and taxing the billionaires,” he told NBC News. “We need America’s Next New Deal. Whether I run or support someone else is something I will decide with my family after the holidays.”

No Democrat has formally entered the 2028 presidential contest.

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