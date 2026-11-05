Lara Trump Says JD Vance’s Post-Midterms Callout of Trump’s Iran War Is ‘Important for the Future’ of the GOP

Lara Trump declared Vice President JD Vance’s rebuke of the Iran war is “important for the future” of the Republican Party after Democrats routed Republican rivals in the midterms earlier this week.

Trump, the former co-chair of the Republican National Committee and daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, joined Brian Kilmeade on Fox & Friends on Thursday to discuss midterms fallout, and argued Republicans need to be focused on why they lost.

Kilmeade asked if she was “shocked” by Vance’s lengthy election autopsy — as others in the political world were — and she argued Vance made a similar argument to the president.

“There is something we have to address here, which is that we are never going to have a true path forward for our party if we don’t talk about why we lost,” Lara Trump said. “And I do think you’ve heard the vice president clearly do that, you heard the president do that, as well. We can’t be the Democrats after 2024 when they wouldn’t perform a simple autopsy on their loss.”

In a long post to X on Wednesday, Vance blamed Republican defeats on the Iran war, which he considers “lost.” Trump later acknowledged Vance was likely correct as costs inflated from the war likely drove people away from Republicans, but he also doubled down on his decision to launch strikes, saying he’d do it again.

Lara Trump came to her father-in-law’s defense, saying he launched the war knowing it would likely hurt him politically.

She said:

Look, the president has also said, yes, the Iran war hurt us. Yes, I understand this was a big problem for Americans, but he’s also said, Brian, I would do it again. And I think you have to give President Trump a lot of credit. He knew that this would be disadvantageous for him, that this was a political loser for him and he did it anyway, because he thought it was in best interest of safety and security of American people. For how many years did we see presidents kick this can down the road? President Trump decided to ensure Iran could never develop a nuclear weapon. People will Monday morning quarterback this. They don’t have the intelligence reports. They don’t know what is going on. And I think it shows you why it’s so challenging to be president.

Kilmeade hammered Vance’s statement, arguing the vice president did not explain the “why” behind Trump’s Iran decision. He said the statement seemed to suggest the president “randomly took action.”

“The kind of immediate action that’s unnecessary is an easy thing I think to sell to a lot Americans. Unfortunately, it’s one of the things Democrats use to their advantage in midterm elections. You have to look long-term overall, that is what President Trump has done. Whether we’re talking about the war in Iran or the economy, that was a factor, affordability for people, the way the president set this up will not take effect immediately,” Lara Trump said.

Watch above via Fox News.

The post Lara Trump Says JD Vance’s Post-Midterms Callout of Trump’s Iran War Is ‘Important for the Future’ of the GOP first appeared on Mediaite.