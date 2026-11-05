Nate Silver Says He Has ‘Weird Intuition’ Trump May ‘Quit’ Presidency

Pollster Nate Silver explained why he got the sneaking suspicion that President Donald Trump could actually “quit” the presidency before his term ends.

Following the Republican Party’s disastrous showing in Tuesday’s midterm elections, Silver and his co-hosts of the podcast Still Counting took a closer look at the future of the party.

With Trump’s term ending in two years, and many viewing the election results as a rebuke of the MAGA movement, many have begun to question who will be on the Republican ticket in 2028.

As Silver speculated on potential candidates, he briefly mentioned his wild theory about Trump potentially leaving the White House before January 2029, saying:

I just think that Republicans made — I was searching for a more original metaphor — but a a deal with the devil in Trump, right? And I don’t mean that to mean that he’s evil. I mean that in the sense of, like, you get your three Supreme Court justices, you get tax breaks for the wealthy, but you pay a lot of f*cking price for that. Because Trump has so sucked out the oxygen from anybody else in the Republican Party. Like, in some sense, it’s kind of crazy that like JD Vance is considered the leading nominee. I was going to ask the two if you if you know the history. I don’t actually, of like, it used to be a little more common for presidents and vice presidents to kind of be rivals. We haven’t seen that recently. We notably did not see it with Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, to the point where it really hurt her. But that is going to be going to be interesting, right? I mean, that’s part of why I had just a weird intuition that maybe Trump will find some pretense to to quit, you know what I mean? Because he could get very, very, very isolated, and that also could make him dangerous.

Silver added that Trump effectively has no leverage domestically, adding that, “He has lost the fear factor.”

Jason Cohen contributed to this report.

The post Nate Silver Says He Has ‘Weird Intuition’ Trump May ‘Quit’ Presidency first appeared on Mediaite.