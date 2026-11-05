Alina Habba Mildon Laughs at Reporter’s Inquiry About Whether She’d Donate Profits From Alleged $50M Pardon Deal to Trump Library

Alina Habba Mildon laughed off the possibility of giving some of her fees from an alleged $50 million pardon deal to President Donald Trump’s library before going back and refusing to comment.

CBS News reached out to Mildon for a new report on Trump’s focus on his presidential library and construction projects following Democrats taking majorities in the House and Senate in the midterm elections.

Mildon, a former personal lawyer for the president, was asked about a New York Times report that suggested Trump has told aides that Mildon should donate some or all of a $50 million fee she reportedly received from a Venezuelan businessman Trump pardoned in January.

“Asked by CBS News whether she planned to donate some of her fees to the library, Habba Mildon responded to the text message with a ‘haha’ reaction. (She removed the reaction seconds later and declined to comment),” the CBS report reads.

Julio Herrera Velutini, a Venezuelan-Italian businessman, had struck a plea deal in August 2025 after being accused of attempting to bribe the governor of Puerto Rico in 2022. He pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor campaign finance violation, and was later pardoned by Trump.

The pardon reportedly came after Mildon was hired to work for a previously registered law firm.

She was given “$10 million a year for four years along with a range of bonuses. In total, including bonuses, she was guaranteed more than $50 million over four years,” according to The Times.

Trump recently lashed out at his former lawyer over reports of the massive payment.

“I thought it was terrible,” Trump told reporters earlier this month. “I told her, I said, ‘I don’t want her paid.’ We had somebody speak to the people that did it, and she used her relationship to do that. And it was far too much. You know, it’s one thing for a person to get paid legal fees or whatever — she’s a lawyer. I thought it was a totally obnoxious and outrageous and it’s not acceptable. Not acceptable, at all.”

The post Alina Habba Mildon Laughs at Reporter’s Inquiry About Whether She’d Donate Profits From Alleged $50M Pardon Deal to Trump Library first appeared on Mediaite.