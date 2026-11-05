President Donald Trump demanded on Thursday that the “REAL” Dan Sullivan (R) be named the winner of a controversial Alaska Senate election, saying “there is no other fair solution!”

Taking to his Truth Social platform before 9 a.m. ET, Trump called Democrat Mary Peltola a “slug,” and said her votes, as well as the votes to the independent candidate also named Dan Sullivan, should be given to the incumbent instead.

“The vote totals for the Fake Dan Sullivan, plus the other “slug” that the Dems put on the Ballot, should be immediately given to the REAL Dan Sullivan, and the Election is over – He easily wins,” Trump wrote. “There is no other fair solution!”

Of course, that’s not how the state’s voter-approved ranked choice voting works.

Alaskan voters rank candidates in order of preference. A candidate must attain 50% plus one vote to win outright. If not, the candidate with the least vote is eliminated, and their votes are given to voter’s next preferred candidate until only two are left. Then the candidate with the most votes wins.

The midterm race was tossed into controversy just last week when a disgruntled former Peltola staffer toldThe New York Times that others working for the Democrat participated in a coordinated scheme to recruit another Dan Sullivan to confuse voters.

The Times report cited Elisa Rios, Peltola’s former aide and campaign manager, who was fired in the summer.

“Alaskan voters need to know,” Rios told the paper. “There was a lot of speculation, and voters should get the full picture when making their decisions.”

While Peltola was “definitely aware” of the effort, she was not directly involved, Rios added.

Before The Times report was published, Rios told the paper that she no longer wanted to participate in the story, and said she wanted to retract her previous statements.

The post Trump Demands the ‘REAL’ Dan Sullivan to Be Immediately Made the Winner of the Alaska Senate Race: ‘There is No Other Fair Solution’ first appeared on Mediaite.