Here Are the 5 Most Stunning Behind-the-Scenes Details of Trump and GOP’s Midterm Implosion from Blockbuster NY Times and WSJ Reports

The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal offered lengthy explorations on Thursday of how Republicans bungled the midterms so badly, detailing the way President Donald Trump repeatedly blew off his own advisers and the public’s most pressing concerns.

The separate deep dives revealed how top Republicans tried to keep Trump focused on his party’s Election Day fate, to no avail.

The president disregarded cautions against endorsing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in Texas; ignored pleas to spend the hundreds of millions of dollars held by his super PAC, MAGA Inc.,; and only cared about his administration’s deadly immigration crackdown after first lady Melania Trump complained about her friends.

Most crucially, polling showing how voters felt about high gas prices and the Iran war didn’t seem to penetrate for the president, according to the stunning reports.

While Trump repeatedly projected confidence in his party’s prospects ahead of the Nov. 3 election, his most important advisors knew what was coming, according to the Thursday report in The Times by Maggie Haberman, Jonathan Swan, and Shane Goldmacher, which described a call held by six of the president’s most important strategists a week ahead of the election.

“I’m getting my affairs in order. I suggest everybody else do the same,” top adviser James Blair reportedly quipped, sparking laughs.

Here are the top five moments revealing just how Trump apparently tossed his own party under the political bus:

1. Trump “didn’t care” about the midterms

The president resisted his team’s efforts to focus his attention on the election and what it meant for his party’s prospect, according to The Journal.

“At times, Trump told aides he didn’t care about the midterms at all, said a senior administration official who talked to him,” The Journal reported, citing an anonymous official who said, “The president was tired of worrying about domestic political issues that he didn’t think mattered as much as foreign policy and his legacy.”

He also rejected polls earlier in the year showing how concerned voters were about affordability, telling his team such polls were fake, according to the WSJ.

“He said in one meeting that he didn’t commission any polls in 2016 but still won, the official said,” The Journal noted.

2. Immigration didn’t matter — until Melania had something to say

Two Americans were killed in confrontations with ICE and Border Patrol agents and roughly two dozen people shot, but Trump didn’t seem to care about his administration’s brutal immigration crackdown.

That changed after his wife spoke up, The Journal’sJosh Dawsey, Alex Leary and Lindsay Wise reported:

Trump vacillated on immigration throughout the year, sometimes telling aides he wanted a bigger crackdown. After first lady Melania Trump complained about people she knew getting deported, the president would tell aides that the architect of his aggressive immigration campaign, Stephen Miller, had gone too far. Republicans in Texas and Florida privately complained to the White House.

3. His “unforced errors” with Mayor Mamdani

Trump had an unusual relationship with NYC’s socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani, and the president’s top people did not like how he handled it, The Journal reported.

While Republicans wanted to make Mamdani the “face” of the Democrats, Mamdani apparently outplayed them by connecting with the president and inviting him to Gracie Mansion during the United Nations General Assembly.

The move sent House Republicans over the edge, and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) reportedly called Trump’s friendliness with Mamdani an “unforced error.”

4. Trump Chose Loyalty Over Results — and it Cost the Party Dearly

The president endorsed candidates he considered loyal rather than those who had the best chance of winning, with the most glaring example being scandal-scarred Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, whom he apparently backed out of spite after Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) repeatedly failed to pass the SAVE Act.

“Thune told associates he had gotten off the phone with Trump at least six times believing he had persuaded the president to stay out of the Texas race,” The Journal reported.

Trump pivoted in May and backed Paxton over incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), a move which many see as pivotal to the election results.

Paxton not only lost to Democrat James Talarico, the entire Lone Star state turned blue, with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) the only Republican left.

It wasn’t just Texas, the WSJ noted. Trump chose loyalists in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Texas and “anointed candidates he believed would be loyal to him. Democrats won in all four of these states.”

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), who lost a primary to Trump’s chosen South Carolina candidate, the inexperienced Darline Graham, told The Journal, “It really didn’t have to be this way. Pride goeth before the fall. It’s going to be a wake-up call for the Republican Party.”

On the strategist call reported by The Times, Blair also noted the president’s penchant for picking poor candidates.

“I have seen the enemy. And it is us,” he said, prompting Trump’s top pollster, Tony Fabrizio, to quip: “in many places.”

5. “My money”

Trump was a tightwad when it came to the massive pile of cash his super PAC, MAGA Inc., was hoarding, and it cost his party in more ways than one, according to the reports.

Aides urged him to put the group’s $400 million to the task of helping his party, but the president refused to acknowledge the urgency, The Times reported.

He called the dough “my money” and would not sign off on any spending until late summer, when the cost of ads climbed significantly as the election neared.

An advertisement bought by a Democratic group on one local broadcast in Alaska came at a measly $2,700 price, while MAGA Inc. spent $30,000 for the same spot, The Times said.

MAGA Inc. also aired about 70% fewer commercials as the top Democratic super PAC, according to the report.

The post Here Are the 5 Most Stunning Behind-the-Scenes Details of Trump and GOP’s Midterm Implosion from Blockbuster NY Times and WSJ Reports first appeared on Mediaite.