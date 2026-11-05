BREAKING: Comedian Russell Brand Found Guilty of Rape, Sex Assault

Comedian and actor Russell Brand has been found guilty on one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault after a jury deliberated for two days in his trial at London’s Southwark Crown Court.

Brand was remanded in custody and he will be sentenced on Monday.

He was also found not guilty on two other rape charges and a charge of attempted indecent assault.

The judge overseeing the trial, Judge Joel Bennathan, told Brand and his lawyer he should expect a “significant custodial term.”

Brand has long denied all of the accusations at the center of the trial, which came from six women. The allegations stem from 1999 to 2009. Brand was previously married to musician Katy Perry from 2010-2012, just after the last of these accusations.

The comedian’s defense argued he was not a sexual predator, but a promiscuous man on the rise in his career. They also argued a 2023 documentary about Brand and his accusations may have influenced the jury.

Brand is best known for his standup comedy and roles in movies like Get Him to the Greek and Forgetting Sarah Marshall, but he’s more recently turned to podcasting where he’s been embraced by MAGA influencers and conspiracy theorists.

The trial and sentencing may not be the end of Brand’s legal troubles as Met Police told Sky News that Brand is also still being investigated over accusations of rape from two other women.

“The Met’s investigation into allegations of rape made by two women remains ongoing,” a police spokesperson said. “The suspect has previously been interviewed under caution in connection with the allegations. Files have been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to both complainants.”

Brand’s guilty verdict was read on Thursday while his wife Laura Brand was watching and reportedly in tears.

This is a breaking news story and it has been updated.

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