Trump Admits ‘This Country Has Had Enough,’ Insists He Can ‘Get Along’ With Dem ‘Friends’ After Disastrous Midterms

President Donald Trump insisted he can “get along” with his “friends” in the Democratic Party following Republicans losing both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections.

Trump spoke with ABC News’ Jonathan Karl on Thursday morning about the losses, admitting that the “country has had enough” when discussing crossing party lines to work with Democrats.

The president said he hasn’t heard from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) or House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) since Tuesday, but has spoken to other Democrats.

“I think we can get along. it’s good for the country if we do. The country has had enough,” he said.

Trump added, “There are others – not them – but people, other Democrats, who have been calling. I have friends over there.”

Trump also spoke to Karl about rumors surrounding Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s position in the administration.

According to a CBS report citing people familiar with the situation, Trump has been asking advisors this week about the possibility of canning Hegseth. Publicly, he’s said Hegseth is doing a “very good job” and White House officials have said there are no plans to replace him.

Vice President JD Vance made waves by releasing a post-election autopsy that blamed Republican election losses on the handling of the Iran war. Trump also acknowledged that the war driving up costs may have led to losses, but he’d order the strikes again.

Trump insisted he’s keeping Hegseth, but also said he’s been fielding calls from allies “unhappy” with him.

“I get these calls, you know, about him. I don’t understand why,” the president said after declaring he has “every intention” of keeping Hegseth is his current role.

Trump has blamed Republicans losing majorities in Congress on the fact that he was not on the ballot. He repeatedly told voters to “pretend” he was leading up to the elections.

The post Trump Admits ‘This Country Has Had Enough,’ Insists He Can ‘Get Along’ With Dem ‘Friends’ After Disastrous Midterms first appeared on Mediaite.