Abdul El-Sayed Praises Trump for Cutting $4B in Aid to Israel: ‘I’d Love to Work with Him on Doing That’

Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI) praised President Donald Trump for announcing his intent to cut $4 billion in aid to Israel by January and said he would “love to work with him on doing that.”

The newly elected Democrat addressed the move during an interview on Thursday’s Morning Joe when host Joe Scarborough pressed him for what he thought of the decision by the president, who throughout the race branded him a “jihadist” and mocked his name.

“I agree with him on that,” El-Sayed replied. “I don’t think that we should be continuing to subsidize a foreign military that has done the worst things with our money. I agree, I’d love to work with him on doing that. In fact, I don’t know that we should be continuing to sell weapons to a country that is, again, using our weapons to do awful things.”

Scarborough’s question came after co-host Willie Geist had pressed El-Sayed on what he would do to protect Jewish Michiganders from antisemitism and referenced his 11th-hour clash last week with former primary rival Haley Stevens, who demanded concessions from him on his Israel remarks and attacked him over a pointed ad, independently produced by a third party PAC supporting, that rebuked the idea of U.S. money funding operations in Gaza.

Replying to Geist, El-Sayed he had grown up in a school where “40%” of the students were Jewish and that throughout his youth had attended synagogues for friends’ Bar and Bat Mitzvahs.

“Growing up, I have so much respect for the Jewish faith and Jewish contributions to American life. I also know what it’s like to be discriminated against for how I pray. And I want an America where nobody is discriminated against. Under our Constitution, you can pray as you choose to pray or not pray at all,” he said.

He continued: “The idea that anybody should feel unsafe in their synagogue or their day school, to me, is anathema. I know what it’s like to drop off my kids to a mosque and wonder if they’re going to be safe, and I’m going to be able to pick them up safely afterwards. I think we are all united in the work of making sure that no matter who you are, you are safe in this country, and I’m committed to the safety of Jewish children like I’m committed to the safety of my own children.”

El-Sayed continued that he believed the main issue people had with his past statements was his position on Israel and funding the country.

“But I want to ask us this,” he said. “We spend billions of dollars subsidizing a foreign government, unconditionally, buying bombs and tanks that have been used to do genocide and apartheid and make war we have no business fighting, and we’re told that if you want to stand up against the murder of innocent Palestinian children, that that’s somehow about hate for anybody. It’s not about hate for anybody. It’s about equal love for those Palestinian children, as you would have for a Jewish child growing up in the Holy Land.”

“And my approach to foreign policy is simple. We should be the first among equals to uphold international law. But we have ran roughshod over the notion of what was done to Gaza, as if that’s not the central question, but like, we’re not that far, I mean, it’s still ongoing,” he argued. “You’re still talking about apartheid policy in the West Bank. You’re still talking about the ongoing disruption of access to basic resources in Gaza. You’re still talking about a genocide, but nobody wants to say that.”

He added that it was “insane” to conflate his criticism of this to assuming that he must “hate” people.

Later, while responding to Scarborough’s question about Trump, El-Sayed argued that Americans “have to separate between Judaism and the Jewish people and Israel and its actions. We have to.”

He added that he would equally criticize human rights abuses by the government of Egypt, where his immigrant parents came from, and could differentiate between that and “people who are in Egypt.”

“We have broken our own principles when it comes to Israel time and again. And I want to have a conversation; I’ll stop here, where a Palestinian child and a Jewish-Israeli child growing up in the Holy Land can look forward at their life and say, ‘my life is not going to be curtailed by somebody’s violence,’” he said, asking, “How do we get there?”

Watch above via MS NOW.

The post Abdul El-Sayed Praises Trump for Cutting $4B in Aid to Israel: ‘I’d Love to Work with Him on Doing That’ first appeared on Mediaite.