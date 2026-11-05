President Donald Trump has insisted he’ll be keeping Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in his position while also admitting he receives plenty of calls from people “unhappy” with the former Fox News host.

ABC News’ Jonathan Karlreported on Thursday morning that he spoke to Trump about Hegseth following the beating Republicans took in the midterms.

According to Karl, the president said he has “every intention” of keeping Hegseth in his current role. He previously said he would keep him as defense secretary, even after Vice President JD Vance and others blamed the Iran war for GOP midterm losses on Tuesday.

Trump also acknowledged that the Iran war driving up costs likely led to Democratic wins, though he doubled down and said he’d strike Iran again if he had to.

Karl wrote on X:

Trump told me this morning he intends to keep Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary: “I have every intention to keep him.” Trump acknowledged receiving calls from people unhappy with Hegseth, but said, “I get these calls, you know, about him. I don’t understand why.” He also acknowledged it would be easier to confirm a new Defense Secretary before the Democrats take over the Senate in January.

CBS News dropped a report this week, citing people familiar with the situation, that Trump has been asking advisers around him whether he should dump Hegseth.

The president told reporters that Hegseth is doing a “very good job” when asked about replacing him. He was also asked about the possibility of Hegseth stepping down and replacing Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) in the Senate when she moves onto the governor’s office in the new year.

“Well, I think he’s doing a very good job, and I actually think he’d be very popular if he did that. But I haven’t heard that at all,” Trump said.

The post Trump Reveals He Will Stick With Hegseth Despite ‘Plenty of Calls’ From ‘Unhappy’ Allies first appeared on Mediaite.